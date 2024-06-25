Sienna Miller is back in her boho chic era

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Sienna Miller is well practised in the art of bohemian self-styling. The 42-year-old has become synonymous with ethereal silhouettes, ivory colour palettes and airy textures, all of which are firm staples in her nostalgic Noughties wardrobe.

The star once again sharpened her sartorial blade on Monday as she hit the red carpet alongside Kevin Costner for the premiere of the actor’s latest on-screen endeavour, Horizon: An American Epic: Chapter 1.

© Getty Sienna Miller tapped into her iconic 00s-era boho aesthetic

For the occasion, Sienna returned to her signature dress codes, sporting a longline cream dress featuring a trim square neck, a frosting of lace across the bust, a billowing silhouette and tiered layers of refined chiffon.

Undoubtedly a nod to her but always-loved-but-never-forgotten boho-chic era witnessed by the early 2000s, the whimsical garment was granted a contemporary twist in the form of some black, patent knee high boots.

© Getty The actress paired her lace-trimmed dress with gold jewels

To complete her romantic aesthetic, the actress paired the negligee-inspired frock with a coiled gold necklace and a tasselled gemstone-studded bracelet, merging Stevie Nicks style with contemporary charm.

Bold accessorising is very much intertwined with the actress’ DNA. Be it a chunky, low-slung belt, a fringed hobo bag or a pair of oversized Gucci-esque sunglasses, the clothing connoisseur was rarely spotted without a sprinkling of Glasto-glam accessories.

© Getty The 42-year served up soft rock glamour with her chosen outfit

Essentially, Sienna walked so coquettecore could run. Revered for her festival-ready wardrobe (witnessed by many-a-Glastonbury goer circa 2005), the star’s wardrobe has become a sartorial relic of the divisive Noughties.

Hence why fashion enthusiasts are enthralled to see Sienna resurrecting her iconic boho-chic aesthetic. From her recent collaboration with M&S that produced a stream of frothy sell-out garments to her appearance at the Met Gala wearing a gothic white, lace-webbed gown courtesy of Chemena Kamali at Chloé, the star has clearly rekindled her penchant for flirtatious nightwear looks steeped in nostalgia.