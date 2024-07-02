10 fashion trends to try now the sun is finally out

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



We’ve only just skimmed the surface of summer and already a plethora of covetable trends has started to emerge.

From Brat girl grunge (thank you, Charli XCX) to tennis whites championed by Luca Guadagnino’s Challengers, there’s plenty of fashion fads to clinch onto this season.

You may have already noticed an influx of gingham bloomers infiltrate Hackney, twee ballet flats saturate Notting Hill and Adidas Sambas dominate, well, just about every corner of the metropolis. If so, we congratulate you on your eye for trend spotlighting. It’s clear that London is ready to play now the sun is emerging from behind the spring showers, and wardrobe shake-ups are the first port of call for city dwellers craving a sartorial shake-up.

What trends have been on the minds of fashion followers across the country? The Pinterest Summer 2024 Trend Report noted a 770% spike in interest for ‘gingham shorts,’ a grand 950% interest increase for the term ‘corporate chic’ and an even more bewildering 6030% interest in the term ‘Y3K outfits.’

Rabanne, Jil Sander, Giorgio Armani, Erdem SS24

On the luxury end of the scale, trends such as flapper glamour, whimsical mesh and space-age chic have taken hold. Spring/Summer 2024 platformed futurism at its finest, with houses from Prada to Versace showcasing gleaming looks replete with contemporary charm.

Fringing, sheer and muted colourways also took form on the runway, peppering shows from New York to London and Paris to Milan.

It seems that fashion needed to look back in order to look forward. Nineties minimalism à la Helmut Lang and Calvin Klein tapped into office-chic themes, while tropical trends spanning hibiscus prints and oceanscape graphics fuelled Gen Z’s hankering for Y2K. Think Blumarine, Versace (again) and Pucci.

Opulence in all forms was very much on the SS24 agenda, with 1920s flapper glamour bringing fringing, scoop necklines and a lot of gold to the fashion frontlines. Rabanne, The Attico, Prada and Jil Sander transported the FROW back to the Roaring Twenties, infusing their collections with Gatsby-inspired grandeur.

MORE: The 22 best Glastonbury makeup moments of all time

RELATED: Glastonbury Packing List: How to prep for a festival according to three fashion insiders

It’s no secret that fashion will forever reflect the cultural zeitgeist - and that is very much evident in summer's hottest trends-to-be this year. Discover the top trends to tap into this summer and stay on top of the fabulously fickle fashion cycle.

Brat Girl Summer

Brat, the aesthetic and lyrical brainchild of the Boys singer, is taking the music world by storm. Inspired by Charli’s latest album of the same name, which was released earlier this month, the music-inspired trend has gripped Gen Z with its zeitgeisty beats and rave-pop influences. Grunge-infused, deconstructed pieces contrasted with a splash of zesty lime, a pair of rave shades and a chunky boot will help you achieve the look.

DRESS: Bec + Bridge Amoras Lace Dress, £245, HARVEY NICHOLS

SHOES: The Attico Robin Layered Leather Knee Boots, £960, NET-A-PORTER

SUNGLASSES: Bottega Veneta Eyewear Edgy Cat-Eye Acetate Sunglasses, £375, NET-A-PORTER

BAG: Mini Raffia Sling Bag, £65, COS

Oceanic Opulence

Summer has arrived so inevitably oceanic themes are on the brain. Starfish emblems are saturating craft-led platfomrs from Vinted to Depop, but the luxury houses execute sea critter style best. From Versace's starfish-clad spring/summer 2024 collection to Loewe's adorable animal accessories, there's plenty to feast your eyes on this season. Holiday mode activated.

SKIRT: Versace Stella Marina Silk Midi Skirt, £1570, FARFETCH

BAG: Fish Pouch, £595, LOEWE

SHOES: Starfish Leather Sandals, £90, ASPIGA

EARRINGS: Stella di Mare Earrings, £223, WOLF & BADGER

Flapper Glamour

Gold sequins, plumes of feathers and fabulous fringing - it can only mean one thing. Flapper glamour is back on the clothing cards. Delve into the world of Jay Gatsby with a 1920s-inspired dress featuring a relaxed silhouette, a pair of gold heels and a slew of shimmering metallic accessories to get the party started.

DRESS: Oséree Lumière Feather-Trim Minidress, £445, FARFETCH

HEADBAND: Crown Glass Crystal Beads Headband, £106, WOLF & BADGER

RING: Mixed Stone Textured Ring, £28, ORELIA

SHOES: Mavi Leather Sandals, £245, RIXO

BAG: Prada Crystal-Embellished Satin Shoulder Bag, £2600, MYTHERESA

90s Minimalism

Pared-back and deliciously sleek, Nineties minimalism is a top summer trend for those wanting to steer away from vibrancy this summer. The formula is simple, a crisp shirt, a longline pencil skirt and a pair of barely-there black flats and hey presto, your dream Helmut Lang-esque look awaits.

SHIRT: Striped Poplin Shirt, £22.99, STRADIVARIUS

SKIRT: Linen Blend Stretch Skirt, £44.95, MASSIMO DUTTI

BAG: Regent Leather Tote Bag, £276.50, ASPINAL OF LONDON

SHOES: Slingback Flat in Leather, £295, THEORY

Butter Yellow

Didn't you hear? Butter yellow is the colour this summer. Championed by brands from Jacquemus to Reformation, the sweet, honied hue is the perfect remedy for wedding guest attire and Regatta dress codes.

DRESS: Olivia Von Halle Zoya Nightdress, £595, SELFRIDGES

SHOES: Jacquemus Les Slingbacks, £615, MYTHERESA

BAG: Mini Rosetta Shoulder Bag, £248, REFORMATION

SCRUNCHIE: Hai Dupion Scrunchie, £30, WHISTLES

Slogan Tees

We have a lot to thank Zendaya for - and bringing the iconic 'I TOLD YA' tee to the masses is one of them. Popularised by Luca Guadagnino’s Challengers, the grey slogan top by Loewe is one of many recently produced by the brand. Created in collaboration with Bridgerton actor Jonathan Bailey, the label's latest throw-on comes in the form of the 'Drink Your Milk,' T-shirt, which raises support for international, national and grassroots LGBTQ+ non-profits. The tees may have flown off the shelves, but there are some great replicas still up for grabs.

TOP: I Told Ya T-Shirt, £22, SKINNYDIP

SKIRT: Our Legacy Cover Frayed Denim Mini Skirt, £270, NET-A-PORTER

SHOES: Adidas x Wales Bonner SL76, £160, NET-A-PORTER

BAG: Re-Nylon Mini-Bag, £1930, PRADA

EARRINGS: Chopova Lowena Heart-Shaped Earrings, £233, FARFETCH

Y2K Graphics

Will Y2K ever cease to exist? We're doubtful, but not mad about it. Hone your nostaglic Noughties wardrobe with a touch of graphic print, a kitten heel and a frosting of archival Dior jewellery.

DRESS: Printed Strap Dress, £650, ACNE STUDIOS

SHOES: Gianni Ribbon Satin Mules, £340, VERSACE

BAG: Vivienne Westwood Belle Cross Body Bag, £170, FARFETCH

RING: Dio(r)evolution Ring, £290, DIOR

Sheer Whimsicality

Sheer skirts are a certified cool-girl identifier. Incorporated into collections by Carolina Herrera, Coperni, Acne Studios and Givenchy, the whimsical pieces are perfect for summer soirees when colour isn't on the sartorial agenda.

Short, Shorts, Shorts

Take a leaf out of Paul Mescal's style book and embrace the short short for summer. A genderless staple for casual days off-duty events, micro shorts come in an array of styles from sporty (think Nike and Adidas) to crochet (hint - Mango and Anthropologie) and denim (KNWLS and McQueen - if you're feeling particularly brave.)

TOP: Relaxed Bunny T-Shirt, £115, GANNI

SHORTS: Adidas Sprinter Shorts, £40, END

CAP: Acne Studios Logo Baseball Cap, £160, FLANNELS

NECKLACE: Monica Vinader Gold Plated Vermeil Silver Heirloom Chain Necklace, £450, LIBERTY

SHOES: V2K Run, £109, NIKE

Space-age Chic

Harken back to the spectacular Space Race of the 1960s. Space-age chic rocketed onto the scene amidst the Cold War, popularised by brands such as Courreges and Paco Rabanne. Chainmail, go-go boots and futuristic accessories reflected the era, which was pre-occupied with tense (but undeniably glamorous) American-Soviet relations.

TOP: Annie Silver Boatneck Top, £19, WEEKDAY

SKIRT: Metallic Mini-skirt with Belt, £22.99, MANGO

BAG: Rabanne 1969 Nano Chainmail Shoulder Bag, £840, NET-A-PORTER

NECKLACE: Margot Sparkling Star Choker, £79, WOLF & BADGER

SHOES: Nodaleto Square-Toe 60mm Pumps, £388, FARFETCH

How we chose:

Style: With our eagle-eyed vision, Hello! Fashion meticulously keep up to date with trends, be them IRL or online. We've included a broad range of trends we've spotlighted for summer which will appeal to different buyers with varied personal styles.

Price: Variety is key, and therefore alongside pieces by some of our favourite designer labels, we've included some stylish picks from the high street if you're looking to save.

Quality: From iconic fashion houses like Versace to It-girl labels like Nodaleto, this round-up features a myriad of brands that promise craftsmanship of the highest degree and transparent production chains.

Why you should trust me:

My role on the fashion features team at HELLO! Fashion coupled with over 10 years experience in the fashion industry has enabled me to curate an expansive brand vocabulary and develop an eye for timeless yet on-trend pieces. Luxury trends spotlighting is my bread and butter, which helps me to predict trickle-down high-street trends that will appeal to the masses, be them seasoned style veterans or keen fashion rookies.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our