Princess Beatrice's latest outfit is perfect for Ascot 2023

Our stylish British royals have a penchant for championing sustainability and re-wearing some of the chicest outfits on their sartorial rosters.

But Princess Beatrice might have just recycled our favourite yet, by sporting the stunning dress she wore for her engagement announcement to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi back in 2019. And she kindly proved her circular fashion prowess at the perfect time, as it's the ultimate Royal Ascot-approved look.

Ascot is now less than a week away, but don't panic. If you're in need of even more inspiration, we've put together five outfits that are actually pretty major. Or if a chic headpiece is the only thing you're missing, these 10 most stylish hats of all time are guaranteed to light a sartorial spark.

The princess attended an event with HearstLabs and Red Magazine, where the evening offered VIP guests the opportunity to explore HearstLab’s investment offering and connect with senior executives and editorial leads. Red's Editor-in-Chief Sarah Tomczak, led a discussion with Hearst’s Chief Legal Officer and founder of HearstLab Eve Burton, on the power of female-led businesses.

Beatrice, who has just become an auntie again after Princess Eugenie gave birth to a baby boy named Ernest last month, stunned in the 'Allia’ linen dress in green from Zimmermann, which boasted ultra feminine florals in vibrant hues. Linen is of course the perfect material for basking in the sun, particularly when adhering to Royal Ascot's regimented dress code, and the ankle-skimming skirt is modest yet still allows your favourite sandals or heels to have their moment.

Though flowery patterns for summer aren't exactly groundbreaking, statement florals are the go-to for 2023.

"It’s a trend that’s been through chrysalis after chrysalis of reincarnations, from the psychedelic-peony printed Daisy Jones-approved florals of the 70s to the grunge-inspired 90s embrace of a sunflower" explains Hello! Fashion's Carla Challis. "Whether it's a black-tie event, Rosé-fuelled picnic in the park, classic countryside wedding – whatever your summer occasion, there’s a floral for you."