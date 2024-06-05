Katie Holmes doubles daughter Suri as she nails city chic in white flares and beige crewneck

Katie Holmes turned heads with her vibrant spring ensemble as she strolled through the streets of New York City on Tuesday.

The 45-year-old actress doubled her fashion-forward daughter Suri, 18, as she showcased a perfect blend of casual elegance and effortless style.

Katie stepped out in a beige short-sleeved crewneck T-shirt, which she wore untucked over crisp white flares featuring a sharp crease.

Her look was tastefully completed with black flats, brown sunglasses, and a chic bracelet. A large white tote bag added a practical yet stylish touch to her outfit.

© Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Katie Holmes is summer casual in white jeans and a tan top with a tote bag over her shoulder in New York City

The Dawson's Creek alum wore her brunette locks down in loose curls, allowing them to cascade naturally around her shoulders. Her makeup was minimal, highlighting her natural beauty with just a hint of enhancement.

Katie's outing comes at a special time, as her daughter Suri, whom she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise, recently celebrated her 18th birthday in April and is set to graduate from high school this month.

© Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Katie looked incredible as she walked the streets of New York

Suri, often described as her mother's look-alike, enjoys a close bond with Katie, who has primary custody of her daughter since her divorce from Tom in 2012.

Reflecting on her relationship with Suri, Katie has often shared glimpses of their tight-knit bond. In a heartfelt essay for Vogue Australia, Katie spoke about the invaluable time they spent together during the COVID-19 lockdown.

© Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Like her fashion-forward daughter Suri, Katie nails city chic

"To live for a moment in time without the pressure of results and instead appreciate the natural rhythms of mother and daughter was the most precious gift," she wrote.

Katie has also expressed her admiration for Suri's strength and determination. In a 2020 interview with InStyle, she gushed about her daughter's resilience and individuality.

"I love her so much. My biggest goal has always been to nurture her into her individuality," Katie revealed. "To make sure she is 100 percent herself and strong, confident, and able. And to know it. She came out very strong — she's always been a strong personality."

© Getty Images Katie and Suri share a close bond

Katie praised Suri's work ethic, describing her as a "hard worker" who is dedicated to mastering new skills. "She'll pick an activity and work her butt off until she's really good at it," Katie shared. "Then she's like, 'OK, I'm going to try the next thing.' She's very focused and a hard worker."

While Suri celebrated her milestone 18th birthday in New York City, Tom was reportedly filming his next Mission Impossible movie in Europe.

Despite the physical distance, Katie and Suri's bond remains unshakable. Katie has done an admirable job raising her daughter in the spotlight, ensuring she grows up grounded and confident.