Billie Eilish's Olympic performance outfit was an ode to eclectic street style

When it comes to eclectic dressing, Billie Eilish is amongst the few who can effortlessly pull off sneakers on the red carpet, sleazy secretary glasses for a date night dinner and now, dad-coded cargo shorts and a baggy polo shirt to perform at the LA28 Olympic Games Handover Celebration.

© Getty Billie is the poster girl for eclectic streetstyle

The Grammy-winning artist made a serious case for eclectic dad dressing yesterday, pairing a set of baggy cargo shorts, adorned with multiple 'USA' themed embroidered patches with an oversized Ralph Lauren white polo shirt, calf high mismatching red and black socks, chunky Nike sneakers and a navy and white pinstripe cap.

If it were anyone else the first thought when seeing the multifaceted look would be 'fashion faux pas' but because it’s Billie, it’s a major style serve.

© Getty Patriotic dressing is quickly taking over the fashion sphere

The Birds of a Feather singer wore the street style look to perform in LA at the LA28 Olympic Games Handover Celebration, coined the "biggest moment in LA28 history to date, as the Olympic flag passes from Paris to LA," according to LA28 Chairperson Casey Wasserman. Casey then mentioned that the showcase will give "fans a taste of what’s to come in 2028" in reference to LA hosting the next Summer Olympics in 2028.

Billie was joined on stage by her songwriter and producer brother Finneas, as well as cult favourite band the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Snoop Dogg.

© Getty The 22-year-old is iconic in both he fashion and music worlds

Billie joins a very long list of famed faces who over the past few weeks have all made patriotic dressing their number one personality trait. Kendall Jenner made retro patch jackets a summer style must-have while Emma Chamberlain made a case for wearing swimwear as a bodysuit with a pleated white skirt. Not to mention Emma Roberts’ ode to Princess Diana in a DIY cropped baggy blue polo shirt.

All in all, the Paris 2024 Olympic Games has been a fashion force to be reckoned with and we'd be lying if we said we weren’t sad about it all being over.