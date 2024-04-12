Katie Holmes' double denim ensemble is perfect for spring

Katie Holmes being my new fashion inspiration most definitely was not on my 2024 bingo card, but here we are.

The actress, mother and style muse made style waves on the New York City streets earlier this week, donning the chicest double denim look which is now occupying a rather large part of my brain.

© Getty I have no notes

Pairing a high-neck, fitted denim vest with matching wide-leg jeans, a buttery yellow belt and her trusty Acne Studios brown leather loafers, Katie looked more radiant than ever, proving that a stellar ensemble can make the world of difference in more ways than one. She accessorised her perfectly fitted ‘juit’ (that's what we’re calling jean suits from now on) with a pair of dainty diamond earrings and a stack of fine gold necklaces.

As we all know, the fashion set is obsessed with denim in all forms at the moment, supermodel Candice Swanepoel was spotted just yesterday in an equally chic jean co-ord while the likes of Gigi Hadid is a known fan of the viral capri pant trend, sporting a denim variation with kitten heels and a black tank top.

© Getty It's giving quiet luxury in the best way

This isn’t the first time Katie has jumped on the jean bandwagon, in fact over the last few months she’s been testing out a variety of different looks while out and about. Earlier this month she was spotted dawdling the streets of the Big Apple in a blue jean trench coat, embellished with metal eyelets and silver button accents, a pair of patent black ballet flats, sleek sunglasses and a leather tote handbag.

© Getty I'm obsessed with the pop of pink

Previous to her city-slicking trench look, she was spotted in yet another double denim co-ord, this time pairing low-rise blue jeans with a denim shirt, cropped trench coat and very enviable fuschia tights and strappy black heel combo.

Katie has officially coined it a ‘juit’ girl spring and I couldn't be more thrilled.