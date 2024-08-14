Princess Anisha Rosnah of Brunei just wore the chicest summer co-ord

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



The opulent wedding of Prince Abdul Mateen and Princess Anisha Rosnah of Brunei was quick to establish the latter as a one-to-watch within the style sphere.

Princess Anisha has doled out a high dosage of covetable outfits for royal enthusiasts to dissect, platforming ‘Quiet Luxury’ pieces with eye-watering price tags to match.

While supporting her husband during a polo tournament in Sotogrande, Spain, the royal slipped into a highly-chic summer co-ord by Dolce & Gabbana. The ivory set, featuring a sleeveless top, all-over broderie anglaise detailing and a relaxed fit, made for an appropriate choice for perching fieldside in the Mediterranean heat.

Crafted from lightweight cotton, the cut-out duo, coined the ‘Cotton Crop Top’ and the ‘Cotton Calf-Length Skirt’ currently retails for upwards of $5,000, making for another high-octane look steeped in modest majesty.

© Instagram/anisha_mateen The royal wore a cut-out set courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana

Princess Anisha swept her straightened chocolate hair up into a pristine half-up, half-down style, revealing a glowing Hollywood-esque beauty blend beneath. A honied complexion was enhanced by a soft touch of blush, a smooth eyeliner flick and a dusty rose slick of lipstick.

The royal paired her all-white aesthetic with some pearl drop earrings, adding yet another layer of royally-coded decadence to her minimalist look.

Later that week, the Bruneian royal again showed support for her husband at the polo, this time opting for a less extravagant but equally desirable set.

The 29-year-old was pictured in conversation with the prince, who sported a polo kit, wearing a button-down white set from Kookai. The cult label, which has become a firm favourite on apps like Vinted and Depop among Gen Z, was a smart choice for the princess, who wore the ‘Ariel’ co-ord hailing from the Aussie label.

Finessing her polo-day attire, she hooked Chanel’s ‘2021 Mini Lambskin CC In Love Heart Shoulder Bag’ over her arm, pairing the luxurious accessory with Loro Piana’s ‘Summer Charms Powder Pearl Suede Goatskin Walk Loafers.’