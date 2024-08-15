Prince Harry and Meghan Markle receive warm welcome in Colombia on first day of tour - live updates

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will begin their four-day working visit to Colombia on Thursday, after being invited by the country's vice president, Francia Márquez.

Prince Harry and Meghan will start their visit in the capital, Bogotá, before visiting the regions of Cartagena and Cali.

According to local reports, the couple will tour San Basilio de Palenque, the first free African town in the Americas, just outside Cartagena.

As revealed by Alejandro Eder, the mayor of Cali, Harry and Meghan are also expected to attend the Petronio Álvarez Festival in the city.

Key themes of the trip will be female empowerment, the military community, and the importance of mental health and digital literacy for today's youth.

As we wait for Harry and Meghan to appear, here's what we know.

1/ 4 © Getty Francia Márquez The Sussexes have been invited to Colombia by Francia Márquez – the nation's first Black vice president. In a statement ahead of the trip, she said that the Duke and Duchess "will have the exceptional opportunity to engage with leaders, youth, and women who embody the aspirations and voices of Colombians committed to progress." She continued: "In addition to these meaningful interactions, the Duke and Duchess will experience the rich heritage of Colombia." Ms Márquez, a lawyer and human rights and environmental activist, added that Harry and Meghan will "engage in several activities" related to safeguarding young people online and in physical spaces. This comes after Harry and Meghan launched a new initiative through their Archewell Foundation – The Parent Network – to provide parents with a safe and free-to-access support network, helping those whose children have been harmed by social media.

2/ 4 © Instagram Are Archie and Lilibet in Colombia with Harry and Meghan? It's likely that the Sussexes' children have remained in Montecito, California, with their nanny or their maternal grandmother, Doria Ragland. Archie, who turned five in May, is expected to start kindergarten in the coming weeks.

3/ 4 © KOLA SULAIMON What will Meghan wear on tour? The Duchess has her own signature style, rarely straying from clean lines and tailored pieces in a neutral colour palette. However, she often honours the host nation by wearing clothing or jewellery from designers in the region. One name she's almost guaranteed to wear is Johanna Ortiz, a Colombian designer she has worn on several occasions.

4/ 4 © KOLA SULAIMON,Getty Harry and Meghan's Nigeria trip Back in May, the Sussexes undertook a three-day trip to Nigeria, where the focus was on sport, mental health and celebrating women in leadership. A thank you message on their website read: "The Duke and Duchess would like to extend their deepest gratitude to all the event organizers, military officials and the whole Nigerian community for their tremendous hospitality and the first of many memorable trips."



