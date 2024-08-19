Zoë Kravitz’s Saint Laurent lace set and space bun combo is seriously chic

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



It’s been an extraordinary few weeks for lovers of all things red-carpet fashion as Miss Zoë Isabella Kravitz has emerged from the shadows in celebration of her new film, sporting stylistic look after stylistic look on the world stage.

On this occasion, the Big Little Lies star opted for yet another seriously sleek subtle yet wildly cool-girl-spproved Saint Laurent option, complete with lace detailing.

© Getty A simple yet elegant ensemble

Posing with her beau Channing Tatum just yesterday at the London photocall of her new film Blink Twice, a suspenseful thriller which sees her real-life boyfriend Channing play the lead role of tech billionaire Slater King. Zoë made a case for cool-girl-coded dressing, styling a black v-neck cami top with a low-rise lace skirt, leather pump heels and a set of retro-esque rounded sunglasses.

© Getty Hollywood's cutest couple in action

For glam, the 35-year-old actress and director opted for a set of slick-backed space buns with a middle-parting, a style which we are now overly obsessed with, and a subtle lick of matte nude lipstick.

The Saint Laurent statement comes as no surprise to fans of The Batman and High Fedality actress as she’s known in the industry for having an impeccable luxury wardrobe. Just a few days ago she donned yet another Saint Laurent option, this time in the form of a decedent cut-out silk gown, to attend the the Los Angeles premiere of Blink Twice.

Over the last few years, Zoë has kept her impeccably curated wardrobe a secret, rarely seen out and about unless en route to an awards show or family so we fashion fans can count our lucky stars that The Row muse and Saint Laurent lover is giving us a healthy selection of quiet luxury inspiration.