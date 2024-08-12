Zoë Kravitz's smiley manicure is an ode to Channing Tatum

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Just when we thought Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum couldn't get any cuter as a couple, Zoë goes and gets a custom manicure in ode to her beau.

Gone are the days when an Instagram hard post was the way to publicly prove your relationship status, now it’s all about tiny beauty touches.

© Getty Name a more iconic couple...

Hollywood's cutest couple stepped out on the red carpet together just a few days ago to celebrate the couple's new silver screen flick, Blink Twice, in which Zoë is the director and Channing plays the lead.

Posing hand in hand, the pair clearly planned their matching ensembles, Zoë opting for a Saint Laurent gown with cutouts while Channing chose a tie-less black suit.

Zoë’s sleek black dress was effortless and elegant, but as every fashion lover knows, the devil is in the details.

© Instagram / @betina_goldstein The nail look was inspired by the movies merch

The Big Little Lies star called upon celebrity manicurist Betina R. Goldstein, who is also responsible for many of Margot Robbie's most iconic nail looks, to create a custom Blink Twice manicure.

Opting for a hand-painted, dainty yellow smiley face with contrasting bold red blood drips, Zoë put her usual monochromatic aesthetic on the back burner for the evening, embracing the fun nail art aesthetic.

© Getty Coco Gauff opted for red star motifs to play at this years Olympic Games

Nail art on a whole has been championing the beauty sphere for a while now, with both Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner recently making a case for tiny bug and flower designs while the who’s who of the Olympic world all decided on a selection of patriotic motifs for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Tom Spratt, Head of Beauty at Pinterest UK, says, "Nail art is taking centre stage at this year’s Olympics and on Pinterest, we’re seeing similar patterns rise in popularity as people are aspiring to recreate the athletes' winning designs.

Zoë and her uber-cute nail art couldn't have come at a better time for those pondering on what to get next ahead of their next salon appointment.