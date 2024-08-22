Dua Lipa's birthday bikini and sheer top combo is truly dreamy

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



A massive 'Happy Birthday' is in order for the queen of all things pop music Dua Lipa. The singer celebrated her 29th birthday on Thursday, marking the event in the utmost style.

The Jacquemus muse ensured her birthday Instagram post was as enviable as ever, marrying a bikini and diamanté encrusted sheer top to create a beach babe birthday look that is one for the sartorial records.

Posting to her 87.8 million Instagram followers on Thursday, the singer shared a selection of posed images of herself ringing in 29th year, holding a bunch of hot pink balloons and donning a bright orange bikini which she paired underneath a diamanté encrusted mesh vest top.

The birthday girl captioned her six-image post with a heartfelt: “29!!!! And life just keeps getting better. Thank you for all the birthday wishes!! I love you guys xxx,” which called for a wave of friends, fans and family members to wish her a happy birthday. Included in the list was Elton John, who commented: "Happy Birthday, Beautiful Dua,” in addition to Simon Jacquemus and former Valentino Creative Director Pierpaolo Piccioli.

The Illusion singer is known in the fashion sphere for championing seriously stylish looks both on and off stage, with many ensembles featuring sheer crystals in some form.

© Instagram/@dualipa Dua is a big fan of crystal-drip attire

Just last month, she donned a glittery iridescent custom Gucci outfit to perform at Rock Werchter Festival in Belgium. She styled the vibrant mini dress with a pair of fishnet tights and a pair of co-ordinating rhinestone-peppered boots.

Dua and her birthday bikini are giving fashion lovers a much-needed injection of summer style inspiration. Luckily, the weather is set to soar next week, so dust off your most vibrant bikini and get ready to soak up the sun, à la the It-Brit fashionista.