Jennifer Lopez just broke this classic style rule

Never one to take dress codes seriously, Jennifer Lopez just effortlessly proved that when done right, sartorial rules are made to be broken.

The singer, songwriter, actress and business mogul gave fans (all 251 million to be exact) a sneak peek behind the scenes of her recent summer holidays, which obviously included a slew of stylish ensembles.

© Instagram/@jlo The singer nailed the strawberries and cream aesthetic

In one of the photos posted to her Instagram account, JLo can be seen dressed to the nines in an ultra-chic light pink cotton summer dress, adorned with a crimson velvet bow around her waist. Jennifer styled her dreamy summer frock with a set of patent sling-back heels and a chain strap mini Gucci 'Jackie' bag, both in the same red hue as the bow on her dress. The matchy-matchy look is a divisive move - marking Jennifer's departure from the style guide.

For glam, the Let’s Get Loud singer opted for a slick back bun with a middle parting, a glowy skin base, elongated eyelashes and, of course, a statement lip shade to match her accessories.

© Instagram /@jlo JLo shared an image on Instagram, appearing to clap back at her husband after filing for divorce

Included in the 55-year-old's summer Instagram dump was a close-up photo of herself in a slogan tee that read: “she’s in bloom and unbothered out of reach and at peace,” which fans have assumed is a reference to her recent breakup with her husband of two years Ben Affleck. H! Fashion celebrity aficionado Lauren Ramsay commented that: "Saying what's on your mind has never looked so chic…" and we can’t help but agree.

© Instagram/@jlo The singer also sported a chic white swimsuit

In another image shared in the same photo series, JLo made a case for the one piece swimsuit, sharing a photo of herself in the mirror donning a sleek white option.

Although we’re sad that both summer weather and fashion choices are set to fold for the season, Jennifer's autumn-into-winter wardrobe is getting ready to work on overdrive. Expect swathes of leather boots, trench coat and layered knit looks over the next few months from the stylish A-lister…