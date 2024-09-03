Princess Kate's Y2K sunglasses were totally unexpected

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Much has been said about the Princess of Wales’ style.

A key aspect of her wardrobe is her effortless blending of high fashion with high street, frequently opting for Alexander McQueen or Jenny Packham alongside more accessible brands like Zara and Reiss.

However, when it comes to accessories, one can always expect the best from the royal. From pearl earrings to suede pumps, her additional style choices never fail to complete her look with refined precision.

© Getty Kate Middleton and Prince William attended day 1 of the Cheltenham Horse Racing Festival in March 2007

This has been the case since the former Duchess started dating Prince William. Back in 2007, the duo attended day one of the Cheltenham Horse Racing Festival. The occasion oversaw the princess-to-be slip into a tweed ensemble, complete with blazer that was chicly nipped-in at the waist and teamed with a co-ordinating midi skirt.

She layered a striped pale blue shirt under the military green outfit choice, topping off her look with some wraparound Chanel sunglasses.

© Getty The princess-to-be wore a pair of Chanel sunglasses for the event

The shades injected an unexpected bolt of opulence into the royal’s aesthetic. She completed the race day look by wearing her brunette hair down loose in a silky style and pairing the set with some knee-high suede boots in a mocha hue.

The Chanel sunglasses in question featured a black design, the house’s iconic logo emblem in silver and a sleek rectangular shape. The epitome of Noughties nostalgia.

Princess Kate has come into possession of many designer shades. Household names such as Victoria Beckham, Bulgari, Ray-Ban and Givenchy pepper her collection, which is equally as elegant as her covetable clothing arsenal.

The mother-of-three's affinity for neutral and classic shapes underscores her approach to fashion - effortlessly stylish, yet always functional. Each pair seamlessly integrates with her polished wardrobe, becoming an essential accessory in her chic, yet approachable, royal repertoire.