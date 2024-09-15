Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince Harry turns 40: His most stylish looks of all time
Princess Diana's son, the Duke of Sussex, celebrates his 40th birthday on September 15, 2024

Lauren Ramsay
Online Writer
2 minutes ago
Today the Duke of Sussex celebrated his 40th birthday.

Prince Harry's sense of style has evolved over the years - from playful royal to global advocate,  not to mention his major move from his home country of England to the California coast, which is reflected in his sartorial agenda.

With a nod to his late mother, Princess Diana, who redefined royal fashion, Harry has embraced a wardrobe that combines tradition with modern flair. His relaxed yet refined approach often mirrors the influence of his wife, the Duchess of Sussex - Meghan Markle is a style icon in her own right, and has introduced Harry to a more 'casual elegance' approach to dressing. 

From nods to his military background to laid-back Montecito chic, Harry's sartorial journey has been distinctly his own. However, like his brother Prince William and sister-in-law Princess Kate, he's not one to shy away from classic British tailoring. In recent years, his choices seem to balance royal heritage and a new chapter of personal freedom. As he steps into his 40s, Harry's style remains reflective of his journey.

Scroll below to see the Duke of Sussex's style evolution and some of his best looks of all time.

Prince Harry attends a Garden Party for Barbados' orphaned and vulnerable children at the Garrison Museum on January 30, 2010 in Bridgetown, Barbados. The Prince toured the museum's Africa Gallery, watched cultural performances by local Barbados performers and met some of the young children attending the event. Prince Harry is visiting the island with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho where they will launch and compete in the Sentebale Polo Cup at the Apes Hill Polo Club in Barbados on Sunday 31st of January. The Sentebale Polo Cup will help raise funds to support Lesotho's vulnerable children. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)© Gareth Cattermole

2010

Despite Harry's style becoming more relaxed since his move to California, he's always had a penchant for casual cool. In 2010, he showcased this by wearing a striped shirt with beige trousers and suede loafers. The socialite's must-have accessory? a multicoloured polo belt.

Prince Harry, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge arrive at the Illegal Wildlife Trade Conference at Lancaster House on February 13, 2014 in London, England. It is hoped that following discussions at the conference, nations will sign a declaration that will commit them to a range of goals to combat the poaching that is threatening animals such as tigers, elephants and rhinos. (Photo by John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty images)© WPA Pool

2014

In 2014, Harry once again showcased his individuality, attending an event with the-then Prince Charles and his brother Prince William, by pairing his single-breasted navy suit with a boldly patterned tie in various shades of blue.

Prince Harry attends a service to mark the 75th Anniversary of Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) at St Paul's Cathedral in London. (Photo by Zak Hussein/Corbis via Getty Images)© Getty

2015

Harry nodded to his military past in 2015 with a regimental tie in navy blue and claret stripes - the colours of the Blues and Royals. He perfectly complimented his tie with a herringbone, notch lapel suit.

Prince Harry arriving at the Royal Performance at the Royal Albert Hall in London (Photo by Zak Hussein/Corbis via Getty Images)© Zak Hussein

2015

Simple and classic yet so suave. For the Royal Variety performance in 2015, Harry opted for a double-breasted dinner jacket complete with a bow tie.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry attend the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church on May 20, 2017 in Englefield Green, England. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)© Max Mumby/Indigo

2017

Granted, waistcoats and morning jackets are synonymous with classic British wedding attire, but we have to commemorate Harry's colour combination. He opted for an elegant cream waistcoat and a rich, cerulean blue tie.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and The Duchess of Sussex depart following their wedding in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Owen Humphries - WPA Pool/Getty Images)© WPA Pool

2018

For his wedding at Windsor Castle in 2018, Harry paid homage to his army roots by wearing the frock coat uniform of The Blues and Royals. He served for 10 years in The Blue and Royals, which included a tour of Afghanistan.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex depart from Birkenhead Town Hall on January 14, 2019 in Birkenhead, England. (Photo by Richard Martin-Roberts/Getty Images)© Richard Martin-Roberts

2019

Swapping suits and ties for shirts and sweaters, Harry kept things cool yet cosy. He opted for blue suede shoes to pair with his autumnal look.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice on March 30, 2023 in London, England. Prince Harry is one of several claimants in a lawsuit against Associated Newspapers, publisher of the Daily Mail. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)© Max Mumby/Indigo

2023

This was the pivotal moment the world realised that Harry had officially entered his 'California Cool' era. The little golden speck on the bottom of his shirt? Dior's signature bee motif. It was the first time we saw the Prince in a luxury designer label, which also happens to be a go-to for his wife Meghan.

Prince Harry at WellChild Awards 2023© Getty

2023

Six months later to attend the WellChild Awards, Harry looked haute in the Tie 7 Maillons Trombone Twillbi tie by French luxury label Hermès.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex seen at the Unidad Recreativa El Vallado on August 18, 2024 in Cali, Colombia. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Archewell Foundation via Getty Images)© Eric Charbonneau

2024

Relaxed and truly happy. In one of Harry's most recent images, on a tour of Colombia with Meghan, he danced and laughed wearing a simple chinos and shirt combo, which he left untucked.

