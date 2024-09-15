Prince Harry turns 40: His most stylish looks of all time

Today the Duke of Sussex celebrated his 40th birthday.

Prince Harry's sense of style has evolved over the years - from playful royal to global advocate, not to mention his major move from his home country of England to the California coast, which is reflected in his sartorial agenda.

With a nod to his late mother, Princess Diana, who redefined royal fashion, Harry has embraced a wardrobe that combines tradition with modern flair. His relaxed yet refined approach often mirrors the influence of his wife, the Duchess of Sussex - Meghan Markle is a style icon in her own right, and has introduced Harry to a more 'casual elegance' approach to dressing.

From nods to his military background to laid-back Montecito chic, Harry's sartorial journey has been distinctly his own. However, like his brother Prince William and sister-in-law Princess Kate, he's not one to shy away from classic British tailoring. In recent years, his choices seem to balance royal heritage and a new chapter of personal freedom. As he steps into his 40s, Harry's style remains reflective of his journey.

Scroll below to see the Duke of Sussex's style evolution and some of his best looks of all time.

© Gareth Cattermole 2010 Despite Harry's style becoming more relaxed since his move to California, he's always had a penchant for casual cool. In 2010, he showcased this by wearing a striped shirt with beige trousers and suede loafers. The socialite's must-have accessory? a multicoloured polo belt.

© WPA Pool 2014 In 2014, Harry once again showcased his individuality, attending an event with the-then Prince Charles and his brother Prince William, by pairing his single-breasted navy suit with a boldly patterned tie in various shades of blue.

© Getty 2015 Harry nodded to his military past in 2015 with a regimental tie in navy blue and claret stripes - the colours of the Blues and Royals. He perfectly complimented his tie with a herringbone, notch lapel suit.



© Zak Hussein 2015 Simple and classic yet so suave. For the Royal Variety performance in 2015, Harry opted for a double-breasted dinner jacket complete with a bow tie.

© Max Mumby/Indigo 2017 Granted, waistcoats and morning jackets are synonymous with classic British wedding attire, but we have to commemorate Harry's colour combination. He opted for an elegant cream waistcoat and a rich, cerulean blue tie.

© WPA Pool 2018 For his wedding at Windsor Castle in 2018, Harry paid homage to his army roots by wearing the frock coat uniform of The Blues and Royals. He served for 10 years in The Blue and Royals, which included a tour of Afghanistan.

© Richard Martin-Roberts 2019 Swapping suits and ties for shirts and sweaters, Harry kept things cool yet cosy. He opted for blue suede shoes to pair with his autumnal look.

© Max Mumby/Indigo 2023 This was the pivotal moment the world realised that Harry had officially entered his 'California Cool' era. The little golden speck on the bottom of his shirt? Dior's signature bee motif. It was the first time we saw the Prince in a luxury designer label, which also happens to be a go-to for his wife Meghan.

© Getty 2023 Six months later to attend the WellChild Awards, Harry looked haute in the Tie 7 Maillons Trombone Twillbi tie by French luxury label Hermès.