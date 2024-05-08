Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince Harry’s meaningful bracelets are actually a major 2024 jewellery trend - see photos
Prince Harry's meaningful bracelets are actually a major 2024 jewellery trend

The Duke of Sussex wore his casual-cool jewellery to attend a conversation with The Invictus Games Foundation in London on Tuesday

Lauren Ramsay
Online Writer
2 minutes ago
The Duke of Sussex has arrived in the UK without Duchess Meghan, to meet with officials from the Invictus Games ahead of its tenth anniversary. 

Yesterday, Harry met with patrons of the games, including Louise Minchin and Sir Keith Mills at the Honourable Artillery Company for the Invictus Games Foundation Conversation event titled "Realising a Global Community".

For the most part, Harry's outfit was nothing out of the ordinary for a business meeting - a light grey suit, crisp white shirt and black shoes. But during a handshake with Louise Minchin, we caught a glimpse of his bracelet collection, and his styling hack (which we assume was completely unintentional) is actually on trend for 2024.

Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, Patron of the Invictus Games Foundation meets with Louise Minchin during The Invictus Games Foundation Conversation titled "Realising a Global Community" at the Honourable Artillery Company on May 07, 2024 in London, England. The event marks 10 years since the inaugural Invictus Games in London 2014 (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for The Invictus Games Foundation)© Getty
Prince Harry wore his mismatched bracelet stack yesterday in London

The Prince wears a varied selection of bracelets on his right wrist, and rarely ever takes them off. One of which, is a silver bracelet that he is thought to have obtained during a trip to Africa in 1997 following the death of his mother, Princess Diana

Another is a multi-coloured beaded bracelet, and the other is a thin black woven piece. 

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle kiss as she presents his polo team with the trophy for winning the 2024 Royal Salute Polo Challenge to Benefit Sentebale© Alamy
He wore them playing polo last month

Though Harry wears his jewellery collection for all occasions from playing polo to his wedding day, mismatched jewellery was a huge trend on the SS24 runways. 

Odd earrings were a microtrend that began in February 2023, with brands from Miu Miu to CompletedWorks releasing pieces that boasted two different designs. The popularity of the disparate look was further heightened during fashion month last September, with brands including Schiaparelli and Fendi sending models down the catwalk wearing non-uniform jewellery looks.

MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 20: A model, beauty detail, walks the runway at the Fendi fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 on September 20, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Pietro D'Aprano/Getty Images)© Getty
Fendi SS24
A model walks the runway during the Schiaparelli Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 28, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Estrop/Getty Images)© Getty
Schiaparelli SS24

Harry wearing his casual bracelets for all occasions is a testament to his individuality, particularly as his style has become less stringent and more laidback since moving stateside with Meghan.

Last year, he wore a Dior shirt with an 18ct gold bee embroidered on the bottom, proving that he had officially entered his California-cool style era.

