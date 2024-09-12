Duchess Sophie dazzles in silk blouse as she presents prestigious fashion award

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



The Duchess of Edinburgh’s relationship with fashion is one of utmost elegance. Pastel hues, sprawling florals and structured silhouettes saturate her royal wardrobe, primed for public outings and events alike.

Therefore, it comes as little surprise that Prince Edward’s wife has fully immersed herself in the British fashionscape. On Thursday morning, Duchess Sophie attended The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design at the Royal Academy, joined by the industry’s elite from journalists to designers, to present the accolade to designer S.S. Daley.

WATCH: Duchess Sophie presents S.S. Daley with The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design

The royal took to the stage alongside Caroline Rush, sporting a lavish wine-red silk blouse with balloon sleeve featuring a subtle shimmer finish, paired with some caramel-coloured trousers.

Speaking to the crowd, the duchess said: “I have the very simple but very pleasurable task to announce to you that the winner of The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design 2024 is Steven Stokey-Daley."

© H! Fashion The duchess presented the award to S.S. Daley © H! Fashion S.S. Daley is set to debut his first womenswear collection during LFW SS25

British menswear brand S.S. Daley is a contemporary British fashion label founded by designer Steven Stokey-Daley. Known for its distinctive blend of traditional British tailoring and playful, gender-fluid aesthetics, the brand draws inspiration from English heritage, literature and class structures.

Speaking to H! Fashion editor Natalie Salmon, the designer said: "It’s a huge honour to join the amazing, talented design designers who have won it previously. I think this year is a tough year for London and in this moment I feel very grateful. We’re also about to enter London Fashion Week where London will prove its resilience."

Daley is set to debut his first womenswear collection on Friday: “I’m very excited. It’s such an interesting time. Someone said to me, why now? The answer is, I launched the brand in the pandemic, so I think in the darkest moments can come the most creative ideas. Sometimes the best things can come from that.”

S.S. Daley gained widespread recognition after Harry Styles wore pieces from the emerging brand, and it continues to attract attention for its use of upcycled materials and sustainable practices.

The collections often incorporate elements of theatricality and storytelling, making the Westminster graduate a standout in the modern fashion landscape, celebrated for its unique approach to reinterpreting classic menswear.