Brad Pitt rocks yellow loafers on the red carpet

One could argue that Brad Pitt is witnessing a style renaissance, but in reality, the actor’s wardrobe has been in a constant state of epic evolution since his Nineties heyday.

On Wednesday evening, the Hollywood veteran joined George Clooney on the red carpet during the premiere of their latest onscreen endeavour Wolfs in Los Angeles.

Taking to the red carpet at the TCL Chinese Theatre, Brad sported a pale sage suit crafted from lightweight linen, layered over a crisp white shirt.

© PG/Bauer-Griffin Brad opted for a pale sage linen suit and lemon yellow loafers

Exuding cool, collected allure in the loosely tailored look, Brad accessorised with some square-rimmed aviators, a sartorial mark of a true Hollywood hero.

However, all eyes fell upon the actor’s avant-garde shoewear. The 60-year-old exercised his penchant for playful attire by stepping out in a pair of light lemon yellow loafers, complete with metallic hardware adorning the arch and a sleek black sole.

© Getty The actor accessorised with his go-to aviator shades

Brad’s citrus-hued aesthetic contrasted that of close friend and fellow A-lister George, who opted for a suave, all-black suited and booted look - perfect for elevating the Malibu-kissed tan.

The 2024 American action comedy film, written and directed by Jon Watts and starring the duo, has prompted Brad to up the ante when it comes to red carpet attire.

© Getty The actors attended the US premiere screening of Wolfs at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood

Both he and his partner, Swiss jeweller Ines de Ramon have been spoiling the public with must-see outfits as of late.

Earlier this month, the couple enjoyed a daytime date out in New York, with the pair both championing co-ords. Brad channelled utilitarian vibes in a stone grey button-down shirt and matching cargo pants set, peppered with functional detailing from pockets to a futuristic nylon finish.

Ines also platformed a matchy-matchy ensemble, slipping into a cornflower blue and cream pinstripe suit set.

From printed Burberry trousers to sunny footwear and even the odd bucket hat, Brad’s personal style shows no signs of simmering down.