Lupita Nyong'o stuns in 'Spanish rose' red corset at San Sebastian Film Festival

As the fashion crowd jets between MFW and PFW for fashion month, Spain's red carpet scene has been just as hot this week, thanks to the 72nd San Sebastian International Film Festival.

While big names like Cate Blanchett and Pedro Almodóvar received honours, it was Lupita Nyong’o who truly turned heads when she stepped out for her screening of The Wild Robot at Teatro Victoria Eugenia. Her striking red lace look sent fashion fans into a frenzy - and it's easy to see why.

Nyong’o rocked a jaw-dropping Dolce & Gabbana number that was both sultry and romantic. The dress, a sheer, red stunner with delicate floral embroidery, hit all the right notes. But the real showstopper? The visible corset that took the look from sweet to fierce.

© Carlos Alvarez Lupita Nyong'o attended 'The Wild Robot' premiere during the 72nd San Sebastian International Film Festival

It was sexy, bold, and just a little rebellious - the kind of energy we’ve come to expect from Nyong'o's red carpet appearances.

Her longtime stylist, Micaela Erlanger, dubbed the look "Spanish Rose," and it’s easy to see why. The whole ensemble had a flamenco dancer-meets-couture feel, striking that perfect balance between old-world romance and high-fashion edge. Lupita topped it off with a dramatic red flower choker, perfectly echoing the dress’s floral vibe. And, of course, no red carpet look is complete without an iconic accessory. Nyong’o carried D&G’s Sicily bag, a structured statement piece that added just the right amount of polish to her look.

© Juan Naharro Gimenez The actress greeted fans at the Victoria Eugenia Theatre on September 22

This isn't the first time Nyong’o and Erlanger have nailed a monochromatic moment - it's kind of their signature move at this point. From the bold turquoise blue that stunned at the 2014 SAG awards to her pristine pastel lilac gown seen at the 2024 Oscars, their looks always pop because they focus on impeccable detailing and sharp silhouettes, with no distractions. The result? Red carpet perfection every single time.

Nyong’o’s latest flick The Wild Robot is an animated sci-fi survival flick based on Peter Brown's popular book series. Nyong’o voices Roz, an abandoned robot washed ashore on a forest island who has to figure out how to survive in the wild. Using her highly advanced processing system, Roz learns to communicate with the island’s native animals in a heartwarming story about survival, friendship, and adaptation. The movie also stars Pedro Pascal, Bill Nighy, and Catherine O'Hara, so it’s got serious star power.