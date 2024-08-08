Dolce & Gabbana's perfume for dogs is an £83 'olfactory masterpiece'

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Luxury Italian brand Dolce & Gabbana has introduced a new product to their lineup: a perfume designed specifically for dogs.

Named Fefé it is "inspired by Domenico Dolce's unconditional love for his loyal dog ." With the co-founder’s pet acting as its muse the fragrance aims to bring a touch of opulence to our canine companions.

The £83 perfume features a blend of ylang ylang, musk, and sandalwood. Dolce & Gabbana describes Fefé as a "tender and embracing fragrance crafted for a playful beauty routine." Intended to offer a luxurious experience for pets the fragrance is alcohol-free, has been safety-tested, and approved by veterinarians, ensuring it is gentle on dogs.

© Dolce & Gabbana Dolce & Gabbana has just launched this high-end perfume for dogs

The design of the bottle reflects Dolce & Gabbana's signature opulence; green lacquered glass, adorned with a red metal cap, and featuring a 24-carat gold-plated paw print. The brand has also included an exclusive dog collar, available in two sizes, with each purchase of Fefé.

MORE: These are the best summer 2024 holiday scents

RELATED: Rihanna becomes the new face of Dior's iconic J'Adore fragrance

To apply the perfume, owners are advised to spray it on their hands or a brush before rubbing or brushing it into their dog’s fur, taking care to avoid the nose area. This method ensures an even application and provides a moment of pampering for the pet.

© Dolce & Gabbana 'Fefè' features woody and musky notes

According to consumer tests, 100% of participating dog owners agreed that the fragrance was well accepted by their pets and described it as delicate and long-lasting. The fragrance was created by Master Perfumer Emilie Bevierre-Coppermann exclusively for Dolce & Gabbana.

MORE: Marisa Abela used this cult 2000s perfume to play Amy Winehouse

RELATED: Chanel No.5 L'Eau Drop fragrance has received a very chic makeover

While Fefé marks the brand's first venture into pet offerings, it remains to be seen how the market will respond to this high-end product. Pet owners interested in combining luxury and care for their dogs might find it an intriguing option, though its premium price point may limit its appeal.