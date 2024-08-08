Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Dolce & Gabbana's perfume for dogs is an £83 'olfactory masterpiece'
Dolce & Gabbana Launches High-End Perfume for Dogs: Fefe© Dolce & Gabbana

Fefé is perfect for pampered pooches

Natalie Salmon
Fashion Digital Editor
2 minutes ago
Luxury Italian brand Dolce & Gabbana has introduced a new product to their lineup: a perfume designed specifically for dogs.

Named Fefé it is "inspired by Domenico Dolce's unconditional love for his loyal dog ." With the co-founder’s pet acting as its muse the fragrance aims to bring a touch of opulence to our canine companions.

The £83 perfume features a blend of ylang ylang, musk, and sandalwood. Dolce & Gabbana describes Fefé as a "tender and embracing fragrance crafted for a playful beauty routine." Intended to offer a luxurious experience for pets the fragrance is alcohol-free, has been safety-tested, and approved by veterinarians, ensuring it is gentle on dogs.

Dolce & Gabbana has just launched this high-end perfume for dogs© Dolce & Gabbana
The design of the bottle reflects Dolce & Gabbana's signature opulence; green lacquered glass, adorned with a red metal cap, and featuring a 24-carat gold-plated paw print. The brand has also included an exclusive dog collar, available in two sizes, with each purchase of Fefé.

To apply the perfume, owners are advised to spray it on their hands or a brush before rubbing or brushing it into their dog’s fur, taking care to avoid the nose area. This method ensures an even application and provides a moment of pampering for the pet.

'Fefè' features woody and musky notes© Dolce & Gabbana
According to consumer tests, 100% of participating dog owners agreed that the fragrance was well accepted by their pets and described it as delicate and long-lasting. The fragrance was created by Master Perfumer Emilie Bevierre-Coppermann exclusively for Dolce & Gabbana.

While Fefé marks the brand's first venture into pet offerings, it remains to be seen how the market will respond to this high-end product. Pet owners interested in combining luxury and care for their dogs might find it an intriguing option, though its premium price point may limit its appeal.

