Princess Kate just wore the colour of the season - and it suits everybody

The Princess of Wales’ style is a masterclass in trend forecasting.

Never one to shy away from a timeless, yet on-trend sartorial statement, the royal is brimming with must-see outfits spanning kitsch tartan to polished tailoring and pleats ‘o’ plenty.

Demonstrating her self-styling prowess on Sunday, Prince William’s wife joined her husband in Crathie Kirk in Balmoral, where the pair attended a church service alongside King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Photographs taken of their car journey amidst the panoramic Scottish countryside depicted the princess in a rustic-chic heritage outfit, consisting of Cassandra Goad’s Temple of Heaven in gold and her trusty feather-trimmed hat by Hicks & Brown.

However, her tartan blazer in a rich, autumnal burgundy hue caught our eye. Hailing from Blaze Milano and priced at a lavish £1,200, the tailored gem features a sculptural, pinched waistline, a Clueless-inspired plaid print and an Eighties silhouette. Princess Diana would be proud.

© Getty Roland Mouret © Getty Roland Mouret

© Getty Hobbs © Getty Karen Millen

The ever-popular, ageless hue that is burgundy is one colour that seems to evade the trend cycle altogether. A pigment that rarely falls out of favour, the off-red staple tone has become one of the royal’s default palettes.

From Christmas services to cross-country visits and royal commemorations, Princess Kate has sported burgundy for a myriad of occasions.

© Getty The Princess of Wales has repeatedly worn burgundy for royal occasions

2023 proved to be a particular fruitful year for the royal’s burgundy wardrobe. The Princess of Wales (in her role as Patron of the Rugby Football League) attended a reception for the England Wheelchair Rugby League Team at Hampton Court Palace in the January of that year, wearing a sleek burgundy suit by Roland Mouret.

A month later, she paid a visit to The National Maritime Museum, wearing a burgundy Hobbs London coat, a Kiltane Scotland turtleneck sweater, an Edeline Lee skirt and Gianvito Rossi boots.

Our personal all-time favourite burgundy outfit assembled by the mother-of-three? Her 2023, recycled Roland Mouret suit in the wearable hue, layered over a pale pink pusybow blouse. Autumnal sartorial inspiration, sorted.