Queen Letizia makes cut-outs demure in edgy Victoria Beckham shirt

Queen Letizia of Spain has one of the most covetable royal clothing agendas of the moment.

Whether she is fulfilling her royal occasion or spotted enjoying a casual day off, there's always one guarantee: her outfit is going to be impeccably chic, appropriate and fashion-forward.

From sharp suits in this season's hottest colour to preppy tweed midi dresses and showing us how to wear flat shoes with every outfit, King Felipe VI's stylish wife is truly a modern dressing muse.

© Carlos Alvarez Letizia wore a piece from Victoria Beckham's collection with Mango

Although she has a style file that often contains the same outfit formulas - blazer suits, boldly printed midi dresses and luxury separates, she sometimes surprises us with a new item or styling hack that we can't get enough of.

In her latest look, the 52-year-old former journalist schooled us in making cool-girl cut-outs royally appropriate, whilst attending the Opening of Professional Courses at a high school in her home country.

© Carlos Alvarez She perfected wearing cut-outs that are royally-appropriate

Letizia stunned in the 'Harlow’ Cut-Out Striped Shirt from British fashion icon Victoria Beckham's collaboration with Spanish high street retailer, Mango.

The baby blue top featured a classic pinstriped design with a boxy, slightly cropped fit.

Adding a touch of rebelliousness, the piece featured two gigantic cut-outs along the neck, giving a classic workwear design an interesting and contemporary feel. She paired the piece with understated black ankle-length trousers, and padded-strap block heel sandals from BOSS.

© Carlos Alvarez Letizia attended the opening of the 2024/2025 Professional Courses at a school in Spain

For jewellery, she eschewed a necklace to let her edgy cut-out blouse do all the talking, and added a pair of dainty diamond earrings from Gold&Roses.

Fashion icons across the globe have been sporting pieces from the former Spice Girl's affordable collection. Sienna Miller also showed us how to style up the collection, wearing a classic cotton trench whilst out and about in London. She paired it with light wash jeans and burgundy patent boots, proving the timelessness of a beige, longline trench.

If you're a fan of cut-outs yet don't want to wear them so boldly like Maya Jama and Emily Ratajkowski, Letizia's has perfectly demonstrated how to wear the trend whilst keeping it demure.