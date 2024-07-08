Dua Lipa dazzles in custom Gucci crystal dress and fishnets

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



They say there’s no rest for the wicked, and that seems to ring true when discussing Dua Lipa’s wardrobe. The singer is currently on the European leg of her Radical Optimism tour following her glittering Glastonbury appearance, and it appears that her slew of performance-ready looks has no signs of quietening down.

Dua took to the stage for Rock Werchter Festival in Belgium wearing an iridescent custom Gucci outfit. Slipping into a crystal-clad fishnet dress, elevated by a pair of coordinating rhinestone-peppered boots with a burgundy undertone, the star successfully added another statement luxury look to her ever-expanding archive.

The 28-year-old documented the bodycon-bodysuit hybrid via social media, which was sourced by celebrity stylist and creative director Jahleel Weaver. The visionary also helped to curate Dua’s string of designer ensembles for her headline-hitting Glastonbury performance, which included a smidge of Versace, Chrome Hearts, Loewe, and Acne Studios.

Sticking with her fiery crimson locks, the singer showcased a natural yet glowing beauty blend, executed by makeup artists Helge Henry Branscheidt and Katie Jane Hughes. A set of monochrome aura nails by Michelle Humphrey added a touch of futuristic style to the shimmering space-age look.

In terms of jewellery, Dua didn’t hold back. A chunky silver necklace composed of smaller, interesting chains adorned the singer’s neck, while a dotting of chunky silver jewels drew attention to her tattooed hands.

The necklace was previously worn by Dua for her scintillating Glasto set, which saw her perform in front of 100,000 festival-goers at Worth Farm.

Dua’s relationship with Gucci has been an ongoing sartorial affair. Back in May, she attended the Gucci Cruise 2025 Fashion Show at the Tate Modern in London alongside her younger sister Rina Lipa.

For the exclusive occasion, the star wore an ebony quilted leather jacket, embossed with the brand’s iconic insignia. Popping the collar up to inject the look with some Matrix mystique, Dua topped off the outfit with some sheer tights, a white tank top and Gucci’s signature Jackie Bag in jet black.