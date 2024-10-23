Dua Lipa's cut-out bedazzled dress is perfect for party season

And just like that, the party season is well and truly hot on our heels.

For those of us who are struggling to even fathom that we’re somehow at the end of October, it’s highly likely you’re yet to even start thinking about what to wear to your various festive soirees.

Thankfully, our favourite fashion mogul Dua Lipa just served up a seriously chic belt of wardrobe inspiration on her Instagram that would be perfect for any after-hours occasion.

In a 17-image photo dump which she captioned “a pretty insane 48hrs. somehow managed to keep my makeup from smudging from all the happy tears @yslbeauty” the award-winning singer gave fans a peek behind the scenes of what it’s like to be a pop-star.

Included in the slew of images was of course a few snaps of her 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony custom beaded Prada cut-out gown and her luxe leather Chrome Hearts performance ensemble, however there was one dress unaccounted for that caught our eye in particular.

© Instagram/@dualipa Dua and Ozzy caught up back stage at the event

Sitting on a couch next to rock and roll legend Ozzy Osbourne, Dua’s third outfit option from the event was a decadent black rhinestone embellished dress with diamond-shaped cutouts spanning from hem to hem on both the back and front.

The sparkling gown fitted the 29-year-old like a glove, effortlessly showing off her killer physique.

© Instagram/@dualipa Dua's dainty tattoos were the perfect accessory

For hair and makeup, the Illusion singer turned to her glam team to create a voluminous side parted hairstyle and glowy skin look- a signature combo for the It-Brit.

She accessorised the party-approved ensemble with a pair of rounded black Tiffany & Co. enamel earrings, adorned with gold stripe accents and diamonds, the same style Sofia Richie Grainge wore just a few days ago to attend the 2024 Academy Museum Gala.

© Instagram/@dualipa The back of the dress was just as glamorous as the front

It’s no secret that sparkles and party season go hand in hand, because why wouldn’t you want to look like a Christmas tree ornament during the most magical time of the year?

All in all, if you're stuck for outfit inspo this season, just take a quick peep at Dua’s Insta and you’ll be spoilt for choice.