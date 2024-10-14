Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Dua Lipa's burgundy hotpants and bralette set screams autumn It-girl
Dua Lipa performs onstage during weekend two, day two of the 2024 Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on October 12, 2024 in Austin, Texas.

The British singer stunned on stage at the Austin City Limits Festival on Saturday

Lauren Ramsay
Online Writer
2 minutes ago
Dua Lipa's on-stage wardrobe is the epitome of It-girl popstar. 

The 29-year-old has an affinity for tiny shorts layered with tights when performing her hit songs on stage in 2024, and her latest look put a glamorous autumnal twist on her go-to look.

Styled by Jahleel Weaver, Dua performed on weekend two of the 2024 Austin City Limits Music Festival in Texas on Saturday and stunned in a satin burgundy cropped top, layered with diamante detailing across the v-neckline and straps. 

A pair of matching hot pants with a double belt design, a high-rise cut and two diamante brooches at the hip completed her glamorous tiny two-piece. 

Dua Lipa performs during 2024 Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on October 12, 2024, in Austin, Texas.
Dua stunned in a burgundy bralette and hotpant two-piece

Micro shorts have been a major trend in 2024, demonstrated on the runway by the likes of Stella McCartney and Isabel Marant.

"You may well be wondering what the difference is between a micro short and a pair of knickers? I’m afraid we can’t help there much, except to say that there is a touch more cheek coverage on the former," jests H! Fashion's Clare Pennington, "Although that entirely depends on how you like to wear your undergarments quite frankly. All we will say is perhaps give these a swerve for Sunday lunch at Grandma’s…"

She performed during the 2024 Austin City Limits Music Festival in Texas
She performed during the 2024 Austin City Limits Music Festival in Texas

Whether intentional or not, her burgundy two-piece perfectly complemented her long, red-ish purple tresses.

Giving her outfit an extra layer (for style purposes, not warmth), she accessorised with a pair of black fishnet tights.

From her Radical Optimism tour wearing custom Gucci, to performing at a festival in Poland in a classic LBD, the It-girl-approved design she's favoured for almost every occasion in 2024.

Burgundy is undeniably the colour of the autumn/winter 2024 season, from blazers to bags, shoes and everything in between. And Dua's showstopping two-piece put the ultimate party spin on the beloved hue. Just throw a blazer over the top of her ensemble, pair it with some burgundy or black court heels et voila: you're Christmas party ready.

