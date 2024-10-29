Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Emily Ratajkowski's Halloween throwback photos are the exact belt of inspiration we needed
Emily Ratajkowski attends Travis Scott's Halloween At The Weekend Unlimited Delilah Take Over on October 31, 2018 in Los Angeles, California© Vivien Killilea

From Marge Simpson to a sexy cowgirl, the model and podcast host has had some seriously impressive Halloween costumes over the years

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
We’re just two days out from the spookiest day of the year and if you’re like me, you’re still stuck for ideas on what to dress as. 

Luckily for us, the street style queen Emily Ratajkowski just posted pictures of all her old Halloween looks and each and every one of them is perfect for Thursday night. 

EMily Ratajkowski dressed as a cave woman for Halloween© Instagram/@emrata
She of course made the look chicer than ever

Starting off strong, Emily’s first throwback was from 2018 where she dressed as a sleek-chic cave woman. Fashioning a bra and underwear set out of fluffy leather-look fabric and adding matching leg warmers, the model made a strong case for feisty fashion. 

Emily Ratajkowski as Frida Kahlo© Instagram/@emrata
There is literally nothing she can't pull off

The next image shared by the High and Low with EmRata podcast host was blurry, likely from the mid-2000s, of her dressed as Mexican painter Frida Kahlo. Sporting a selection of bold red flowers in her hair, a drawn-on unibrow, a stack of gold necklaces and a lace-fringed camisole, Emily effortlessly nailed the look whilst simultaneously paying homage to an icon. 

Emily Ratajkowski shares an image of herself as a child dressed as Cleopatra for Halloween© Instagram/@emrata
Even as a child Emily was a huge Halloween stan
Emily Ratasjkowski dresses as Hermione Granger for Halloween as a young girl© Instagram/@emrata
Harry Potter clearly had a chokehold on us all in the mid 2000s

Next on the Instagram story list was an ultra-cute throwback to Emily as a pre-teen, dressed as Cleopatra, complete with a gold tiara and a black fringed wig. The old-school image was closely followed by an image of herself dressed as Hermione Grainger in a pleated skirt and tie school uniform.

Emily Ratajkowski dresses as Demi Moore for Halloween © Instagram/@emrata
Her Demi Moore look came complete with a pixie cut wig

She then skipped a few Halloween years, fast-forwarding to 2021 when she was pregnant with her son Sylvester. To include the bump in her costume the model decided to recreate Demi Moores's iconic 1991 pregnancy photoshoot.  

Emily Ratajkowski dressed as Marge Simpson for Halloween in 2015© Instagram/@emtara
EmRata made a great Marge Simpson

Also included in the line was possibly our favourite EmRata costume to date, her 2015 Marge Simpson look which she wore to attend Heidi Klum’s annual Halloween party. Not one to skimp on the details, Emily painted her whole body with yellow paint, added a sky-high blue wig, red shoes, a green mini dress and a red beaded necklace. 

View post on Instagram
 

The final slide of her Instagram story dump was a video of her 2022 costume, where in true Beyonce fashion she dressed as a sexy cowgirl in crotchless leather chaps, a cropped black top and a cowboy hat. 

Although we’re unsure what character Emily Ratajkowski is going to transform into this year, we can most definitely count on it being as iconic as her previous options. 

