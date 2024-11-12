Millie Bobby Brown's £68 Christmas Pyjamas are going straight on our wishlist

Millie Bobby Brown's current wardrobe consists of, well, everything from her own fashion label, Florence By Mills.

And who can blame her? the 20-year-old is one of, if not the most influential star of her generation. After capturing hearts as Eleven in Stranger Things and the titular role in the Enola Holmes franchise, she's broadened her career horizons and added author, beauty entrepreneur and fashion designer to her roster.

The latest look she's showcased from her Gen-Z-adored clothing label is from her new 'Holidaze' collection - a selection of laid-back, cosy festive-inspired pieces with a contemporary edge.

© @milliebobbybrown Millie shared her new pj's on Instagram

Millie took to Instagram to show her 63.5m followers her sleep trousers and long-sleeved top set in a cheerful crimson-red hue, adorned with white snowflakes. The rib-knit top features a flattering scoop neck and a cutesy red bow at the neckline, to match the trousers that also include the same feature.

When it comes to nightwear, the fashion set is saying goodbye to minimalistic, 'quiet luxury' pieces and favouring bold hues and vibrant patterns. Earlier this month, Dua Lipa styled a set of navy blue and white pinstriped pyjamas with a vibrant red baby tee, spiky court heels and a white shoulder bag.

Millie explains on her fashion label's website that: "Fashion is all about expressing and celebrating your individuality. Wear what makes you happy." From loungewear to dresses, sleepwear to sunglasses, there is not a sartorial silhouette that Millie hasn't tried her hand at.

When launching her label in January this year, she took to Instagram to explain: "I'm really excited to finally be able to talk to you guys about my apparel line with Florence by Mills," she says, "I've always believed that fashion is a powerful form of self-expression. And I'm so excited to share a piece of my heart with you all."