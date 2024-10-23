Millie Bobby Brown shares where she 'loves' to go shopping, and it's fashion editor-approved

We're constantly turning to the fashion set for autumn/winter style inspiration right now.

From burgundy to espresso brown, micro shorts to halter necklines, the sartorial sphere is rife with a brand new set of trends for the latest season.

Millie Bobby Brown, however, is adopting the classic 'if it isn't broken, don't fix it' agenda, and donning timeless tracksuits for off-duty moments, and they're inspired by vintage shopping.

The multihyphenate Gen-Z shared an image on her Instagram story with her 63.5m followers, wearing a new drop of cosy casualwear from her own fashion brand, Florence By Mills Fashion.

© Instagram/@milliebobbybrowm Millie shared images of her new washed vintahe==ge-inspired tracksuit collection

She styled the vintage washed zip-up jacket and low-rise joggers set with a simple cropped white scoop neck top, giving the look an air of elevated cool.

"This new collection came about because I LOVE to go vintage shopping and I'm always on the hunt for clothes that feel like old favorites," she explained in another post, "Each piece feels like a hidden gem and the mineral washes give it a cool, distressed look as if you've owned it forever."

She finished by saying "same incredible French terry fabric...perfect for all year round."

© Instagram/@milliebobbybrown She explained her new collectino comes from her love of vintage shopping

Earlier this week she styled another tracksuit for a day in her "fav city" during her "fav szn [season]." Posing on the streets of New York, Millie wore a pair of low-waisted grey jogging bottoms and a matching cropped-length sweater. She layered with a soft pink scarf and chose a pair of comfy Tasman UGG boots to give her look an air of It-girl casual.

If, like Millie, you're a vintage shopping lover, H! Fashion has gathered the best places for you to go second-hand shopping in London.

Best parts of London for charity shops

"If it's luxe designer pieces you're after, it's hard to go wrong with a trip to west London. Specifically, Marylebone High Street, the King's Road as well as Fulham and Chelsea more generally are great as their local donors have some amazing pieces in their wardrobes that you can pick up for a fraction of their retail price."

"However, if the retro vibe is more up your street, east London is fantastic, with Hackney, Dalston and Bethnal Green boasting some of the capital's best charity shops for vintage clothing. If you're headed that way, be sure to check out the likes of Mare Street and Kingsland High Street for some of the most fruitful treasure troves."

Worn-out tracksuits are Millie's favourite way to dress this season and we're completely on board.