Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Millie Bobby Brown shares where she 'loves' to go shopping, and it's fashion editor-approved
Subscribe
Millie Bobby Brown shares where she 'loves' to go shopping, and it's fashion editor-approved
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 10: Millie Bobby Brown attends the Samsung 2022 Galaxy Creators Lounge Event on August 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Samsung)© Bryan Bedder

Millie Bobby Brown shares where she 'loves' to go shopping, and it's fashion editor-approved

The Stranger Things actress told her Instagram fans what inspired her latest clothing drop on Florence By Mills Fashion

Lauren Ramsay
Online Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

We're constantly turning to the fashion set for autumn/winter style inspiration right now. 

From burgundy to espresso brown, micro shorts to halter necklines, the sartorial sphere is rife with a brand new set of trends for the latest season. 

You may also like

Millie Bobby Brown, however, is adopting the classic 'if it isn't broken, don't fix it' agenda, and donning timeless tracksuits for off-duty moments, and they're inspired by vintage shopping.

The multihyphenate Gen-Z shared an image on her Instagram story with her 63.5m followers, wearing a new drop of cosy casualwear from her own fashion brand, Florence By Mills Fashion.

Millie shared images of her new washed vintahe==ge-inspired tracksuit collection© Instagram/@milliebobbybrowm
Millie shared images of her new washed vintahe==ge-inspired tracksuit collection

She styled the vintage washed zip-up jacket and low-rise joggers set with a simple cropped white scoop neck top, giving the look an air of elevated cool.

"This new collection came about because I LOVE to go vintage shopping and I'm always on the hunt for clothes that feel like old favorites," she explained in another post, "Each piece feels like a hidden gem and the mineral washes give it a cool, distressed look as if you've owned it forever."

She finished by saying "same incredible French terry fabric...perfect for all year round."

She explained her new collectino comes from her love of vintage shopping© Instagram/@milliebobbybrown
She explained her new collectino comes from her love of vintage shopping

Earlier this week she styled another tracksuit for a day in her "fav city" during her "fav szn [season]." Posing on the streets of New York, Millie wore a pair of low-waisted grey jogging bottoms and a matching cropped-length sweater. She layered with a soft pink scarf and chose a pair of comfy Tasman UGG boots to give her look an air of It-girl casual. 

If, like Millie, you're a vintage shopping lover, H! Fashion has gathered the best places for you to go second-hand shopping in London.

Best parts of London for charity shops 

"If it's luxe designer pieces you're after, it's hard to go wrong with a trip to west London. Specifically, Marylebone High Street, the King's Road as well as Fulham and Chelsea more generally are great as their local donors have some amazing pieces in their wardrobes that you can pick up for a fraction of their retail price."

"However, if the retro vibe is more up your street, east London is fantastic, with Hackney, Dalston and Bethnal Green boasting some of the capital's best charity shops for vintage clothing. If you're headed that way, be sure to check out the likes of Mare Street and Kingsland High Street for some of the most fruitful treasure troves."

Worn-out tracksuits are Millie's favourite way to dress this season and we're completely on board.

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more

Read More