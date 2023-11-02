Millie Bobby Brown’s strapless feather dress is perfect for winter brides

Though Millie Bobby Brown does not have a personal TikTok (or one that is of public knowledge), her wellness brand Florence By Mills constantly keeps our fashion and beauty fires fuelled with plenty of behind-the-scenes content and snippets of the Stranger Things star in some incredible outfits.

In its latest video, the brand shares a sneak peek at its 2023 festive holiday campaign starring Millie, and the actress, who herself is engaged to be wed, wore a dress that is perfect for alternative brides this winter.

Millie wore an ethereal strapless satin midi gown with a statement feather trim across the hem.

The satin material oozes glamour, whilst the addition of the feathers makes the potentially summery strapless silhouette winter-appropriate. She paired the look with dazzling peep-toe metallic mules and a baby blue teddy coat draped over her shoulders to add a pop of colour.

Having multiple wedding dresses has become a major trend over the last two years according to Sharon Sever, head designer at couture label Galia Lahav. “Weddings have become bigger, gowns more exquisite and one dress just isn’t enough anymore,” he previously told Hello! Fashion, “I think brides just want to transform throughout the night: The ceremony gown being a showpiece – extravagant and big, but then they want to change into something short or more fitted to party and dance the night away.”

And Millie’s sophisticated midi is utterly perfect for dancing the night away. Perhaps the 19-year-old is gathering inspiration for her own wedding - singer Jon Bon Jovi’s son Jake Bongiovi proposed to the actress earlier this year, and she happened to be wearing the perfect outfit for her special moment.

Does anything channel wedding vibes more than white lace, romantic silhouettes and pearl earrings? She wore an elegant, long-sleeved dress adorned with lace flowers that boasted Victorian-style sleeves and a low-cut neckline. Her metallic nails painted the perfect canvas for her stunning ring, whilst her pearl drop earrings oozed elegance.

Winter brides, look no further than Millie Bobby Brown for epic bridal inspo.