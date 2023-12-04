Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Lily James, Maya Jama & Anne Hathaway: Best dressed guests at the 2023 Fashion Awards

The best dressed guests at the 2023 Fashion Awards

Discover which stars brought their red carpet A-game to the biggest night of the British fashion calendar…

Lily James, Maya Jama and Anne Hathaway at the Fashion Awards
Orin Carlin
Orin CarlinContent Writer
British fashion's big night out is finally here, and for those attending this year, an evening of opulence, celebration and made-to-measure merriment awaits.

 Held to recognise creatives and innovators who are shaping the landscape and raise funds for the British Fashion Council's charities, the prestigious event is taking place at London's Royal Albert Hall.

 The Fashion Awards always attracts a glow of leading luminaries, from supermodels and street style mavens to designers and editors – and this year's line-up is just as starry as the last.

 Hello! Fashion shares the best dressed stars at the 2023 Fashion Awards:

18

Alexa Chung

Alexa Chung wearing silver disc sequin dress © Getty
Alexa Chung championed silver disc sequins

British style icon Alexa Chung wore a disc-adorned silver midi dress with an exaggerated hip silhouette. 

28

Mia Regan

Mia Regan wearing a blazer dress with a corset torso section © Getty
The model wore a blazer dress with a corset torso section

Mia Regan rocked a blazer dress with a sheer panel and a boned bodice alongside fishnet heels.

38

Lily James

Lily James wearing navy gown© Getty
Lily James went for a muted navy shade

Pam & Tommy star Lily James exuded midnight elegance in a navy blue halter gown with an embellished belt.

48

Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway looking elegant in vintage Valentino © Getty
The actress looked elegant in vintage Valentino

Dressed by Erin Walsh, Anne Hathaway radiated polish in a cream vintage number by Valentino.

58

Maya Jama

Maya Jama wearing corset dress© Getty
The Love Island host opted for corsetry

TV presenter Maya Jama brought major drama in a lace-up corset dress with a billowing train.

68

Sara Sampaio

Sara Sampaio wearing white gown by Richard Quinn© Getty
The model opted for gown by Richard Quinn

Portuguese model Sara Sampaio looked elegant in a strapless dobby spot gown by Richard Quinn. The volume of the tiered shape was offset by the clean, slender line of her black opera gloves.

78

Leigh-Anne Pinnock

Leigh-Anne Pinnock wearing a red spike dress by Chet Lo © Getty
The singer wore a piece by Chet Lo

Former Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock brought passion and texture in Chet Lo. Her backless gown felt sultry and standout, complete with spike detailing.

88

Luna Bijl

Luna Bijl wearing a semi-sheer maxi gown © Getty
Luna Bijl opted for a semi-sheer maxi gown

Dutch model and muse of the late Karl Lagerfeld Luna Bijl brought the naked dress to new, festive heights. Crafted from mesh, her cowl neck gown featured glitzy beading and subtle gold fringing.

