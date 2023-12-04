The best dressed guests at the 2023 Fashion Awards

British fashion's big night out is finally here, and for those attending this year, an evening of opulence, celebration and made-to-measure merriment awaits.

Held to recognise creatives and innovators who are shaping the landscape and raise funds for the British Fashion Council's charities, the prestigious event is taking place at London's Royal Albert Hall.

The Fashion Awards always attracts a glow of leading luminaries, from supermodels and street style mavens to designers and editors – and this year's line-up is just as starry as the last.

Hello! Fashion shares the best dressed stars at the 2023 Fashion Awards:

1 8 Alexa Chung © Getty Alexa Chung championed silver disc sequins British style icon Alexa Chung wore a disc-adorned silver midi dress with an exaggerated hip silhouette.

2 8 Mia Regan © Getty The model wore a blazer dress with a corset torso section Mia Regan rocked a blazer dress with a sheer panel and a boned bodice alongside fishnet heels.

3 8 Lily James © Getty Lily James went for a muted navy shade Pam & Tommy star Lily James exuded midnight elegance in a navy blue halter gown with an embellished belt.

4 8 Anne Hathaway © Getty The actress looked elegant in vintage Valentino Dressed by Erin Walsh, Anne Hathaway radiated polish in a cream vintage number by Valentino.

5 8 Maya Jama © Getty The Love Island host opted for corsetry TV presenter Maya Jama brought major drama in a lace-up corset dress with a billowing train.

6 8 Sara Sampaio © Getty The model opted for gown by Richard Quinn Portuguese model Sara Sampaio looked elegant in a strapless dobby spot gown by Richard Quinn. The volume of the tiered shape was offset by the clean, slender line of her black opera gloves.

7 8 Leigh-Anne Pinnock © Getty The singer wore a piece by Chet Lo Former Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock brought passion and texture in Chet Lo. Her backless gown felt sultry and standout, complete with spike detailing.