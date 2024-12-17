The Fashion Insider Diary: Alesandra de Tomaso

Despite describing her go-to off-duty outfit inspiration as "comfortable and stylish" celebrity and PR Mogul Alessandra de Tomaso's on-duty wardrobe is anything but.

From wearing summer's most coveted 'no trousers' trend to this year's Fashion Awards to personalising her Hermès bag with trinkets and key chains, Alessandra's style is the epitome of It-Girl elegance.

For the December Digital Issue of H! Fashion, we tapped the award-winning business buff whose clientele ranges from Möet & Chandon and Charlotte Tilbury to Luisaviaroma and Giuseppe Zanotti, to discover just how fashionable she really is, why she's leaving oversized trousers in 2024 and how 2025 is set to be the year of stylish shorts.

A Chic Sunday stroll

For a Sunday stroll, I mixed a pair of joggers with my favourite new sweater, a cashmere baseball hat and cool shoes. I love nice coats with strong silhouettes, this is from Helsa and of course, a bag that I personalised with charms and trinkets. I like to be comfortable and stylish.

An Evening Soirée

© @fashitect For a soirée, I would pull a cool gown, a sparkly one since we’re entering the festive season. "I love getting into the festive spirit, which is why I’d opt for a red outfit. It’s bold, celebratory, and perfect for the season."

A Day of Meetings

For a day of meetings a knitwear dress or blazer and pants. I usually pair it with oversized bags where I can fit the computer and everything I need to stay out all day.

Drinks With The Girls

For a night out with the girls, I would opt for something eccentric such as micro-shorts (custom-made but you can find similar at Dolce & Gabbana), and a cool top or a rock’n’roll t-shirt. © @fashitect

Date Night

For a date night, I like to pull out a Mediterranean - Monica Bellucci aesthetic, with a pencil midi dress with a corset shape. Flatters the figure but is not too revealing.

The Fashion Insider Low-Down

Can you describe your personal style in a few words? How does it reflect your role in the fashion industry? I would describe my style as eccentric, extravagant, and occasionally intentionally excessive. In a world where fashion moves at such a fast pace, I truly appreciate unique and special pieces. I love researching and often sketching my own ideas for custom-made designs. I’d rather wear a creation by a fashion school graduate, discover a new designer from a far-flung place, or style vintage pieces than conform to the mainstream fashion crowd. I definitely have a thing for a bodysuit. In general, I don’t follow trends—I celebrate personal style and a look that’s all my own.

What's your go-to outfit for a busy day of fashion events and meetings? How do you balance comfort and style? I have a very hectic life, I work a lot, train a lot, travel a lot.... So for the morning practical outfits with cool shapes and cuts are my favourites. And flats, such as boots or sneakers. It’s also not unusual to catch me in sports clothes, and to be fair is not that easy to find cool leisure wear pieces. But if I have a full day of meetings, I would always put an effort to look good and stylish.

What are your go-to brands? Toteme, Oysho, Lululemon, Re/Done, Helsa and Nanushka. Do you have any fashion icons or inspirations that influence your style choices? How do they inspire you? I have many fashion icons. More than specific pieces that they wear is their consistency and creativity and long-lasting style that inspires me: I would say John Galliano back in the 00s, Carine Roitfeld and Anthony Vaccarello but I have also crushed for more contemporary girls such as Julia Fox, Charlie XCX, Bella Hadid, Gabbriette, All the brats I guess.

Weekdays can be hectic. What's your weekday workwear wardrobe like, and how does it differ from your weekend attire? I’m often on the move, and I have some essentials to look cool but keeping it practical and comfortable. Oversized bags – You’ll never catch me without my laptop. I have a vintage Hermès styled with key holders and trinkets, and some oversized YSL bags that fit everything I need. Cool boots and sneakers – I invest in stylish boots like Gianvito Rossi and minimalist sneakers from New Balance, Adidas, and Reebok (always black or white, keeping it simple). Turtleneck wool sweaters – Black or grey options are my go-to for staying warm and stylish. Perfectly cut jeans – I’m particular about denim and love brands like Re/Done, Rag & Bone, L’Agence and Fear of God. I stick to classic denim or black. Knitwear obsession – I’m currently all about knitwear dresses that transition seamlessly from day to night. I recently got a Nanushka one—it’s both cool and cosy. Statement accessories – I finish every look with bold accessories, and there you have it! Accessories can make or break an outfit. What are your must-have accessories, and how do you use them to elevate your look? I love accessories. I can be in a rush, throw on a totally black outfit -even just black jeans and a black sweater - and still elevate my look with standout pieces. I love stacking rings, with my hands literally covered in them all the time. Big hoops or statement earrings, and layered necklaces with the iconic Italian "papers" are some of my favourites. I don’t often wear bracelets, but if I do, they’re usually bold bangles. I’m always on the hunt for great accessories everywhere I go - emerging designers such as Alighieri and Panconesi as well as vintage markets (Portobello is always a resourceful source of them, as per Paris, Naples and LA) and of course some cool brands such as Rabanne, Alexandra Rich and YSL and Alexander McQueen.

In the fashion world, trends are constantly evolving. How do you stay up-to-date with the latest fashion trends, and do you incorporate them into your wardrobe? Working in the fashion industry gives you the privilege of mingling with designers, stylists, and celebrities, so you often catch trends before they hit the streets. That said, I love to take a trend and reinterpret it, putting my personal spin on it. I’ve always been obsessed with bodysuits, and I’m fully embracing the recent trend of mini hot pants. Being a perfectionist, I often collaborate with a tailor or designer to create custom pieces. Recently, I attended the British Fashion Awards wearing a couture bodysuit by a talented designer from Kosovo I recently discovered: Valdrin Sahiti. He had previously designed a similar piece for Beyoncé during one of her tours, and we used that as a starting point, infusing it with Vogue Paris-Gray Sorrenti-Saint Laurent vibes. My friends couldn’t stop laughing, saying, "You’re the only person who has the guts to walk a red carpet in underwear!" Many people admire the way fashion insiders put together outfits effortlessly. Can you share some of your styling tips for mixing and matching pieces? You need to understand which volumes, shapes, and colours suit you best and be realistic about it. We don’t all look alike, and not everything works for everyone. That’s why celebrities always look so flawless - they have an army of experts meticulously selecting pieces that flatter them the most. Once you know your dos and don’ts, you establish strong guidelines, and it becomes much harder to make a mistake.

Fashion insiders often attend high-profile events and parties. What's your strategy for creating memorable looks for evening parties? I aim to create looks that feel different and authentic. To me, style is timeless, while trends are fleeting. I stick to my signature style traits: I only wear three colours - black (or very dark nuances of colours), white, and red. I enjoy blending glamour with a punk-brat spirit (I’m definitely a punk at heart). I love extremes: mini or maxi, slim-fit or oversized - nothing in between. If I had been born in LA, I might have pursued a career as a costume designer, and I think that inclination is reflected in my style choices: outfits are for me an extreme form of expression, not just merely clothes.

The fashion industry can be demanding. How do you balance comfort and style when you have long days of meetings and appointments? I’m fortunate to be tall, which allows me to feel confident in flats and sneakers if I want. I always prioritise investing in comfortable yet stylish boots and flat shoes - they’re not always easy to find, but the perfect pair is worth the hunt!

What is your go-to outfit formula for the festive season? I love getting into the festive spirit, which is why I’d opt for a red outfit. It’s bold, celebratory, and perfect for the season. My go-to would be a chic soirée look, like the vibrant red ensemble that feels festive and elegant.

What will you be wearing on Christmas Day this year? I'm planning to wear a beige long silk mermaid skirt I recently bought in Portobello, paired with a cosy white oversized sweater - perfect for feeling both festive and comfortable.

Which trend are you taking into 2025 and which are you leaving in 2024? I'm leaving behind black oversized trousers in 2024 and taking flared pants and stylish shorts with me into 2025 - they’re versatile and perfect for any season!



