Selena Gomez dazzles in sequin mini dress and go-go boots

If there's one person who truly understands the power of the little black dress, it's Selena Gomez.

The 32-year-old has turned to a classic LBD for plenty of occasions this season, from concerts to film festivals, schooling us in various styles and silhouettes that are perfect for autumn/winter.

For her latest look, the Only Murders in the Building star perfected party season dressing in a glitzy black mini featuring long sleeves, a V-shaped neckline and a preppy pleated skirt with a daring sheer underlay. Sharing a video of herself dancing at a Sabrina Carpenter concert with her 424m followers, Serena simply tagged her boyfriend Benny Blanco in the caption (we love a thirst trap).

As if her dazzling dress wasn't enough, she amped up the glamour with a pair of diamante-encrusted tights that are going straight on our new season wishlist and finished off with a pair of bright white seventies-esque square-toed boots - the perfect ensemble for a Sabrina Carpenter concert.

'More is more' was also on her beauty agenda. She wore her signature long brunette tresses voluminously curly, whilst glittery, peachy-brown eyeshadow and a nude lip completed her radiant look.

© Instagram/@selenagomez Selena wore the coolest diamante tights

From reviving the cheugy peplum trend to stunning Saint Laurent feathered pieces, she has truly mastered black dress dressing in 2024.

Posing alongside her co-stars Stephen Martin and Martin Short, she donned a seriously chic off-the-shoulder black satin mini dress from Shanghai-based fashion label Shushu/Tong, complete with dainty ribbon bow accents on the bust. She paired it with sheer denier tights, sparkly pointed-toe heels and a pair of diamond earrings.

© Getty Selena wore a Self-Portrait AW24 LBD to the OMITB Season 4 premiere © Getty Selena Gomez stunned in Rodarte at the premiere of "Emilia Perez" during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival

She's also worn a glitzy black mini dress from Self Portrait's AW24 collection, featuring an elegant halterneck, sparkly black fabric, a crystal-encrusted bow on the chest, and a delicate lace trim.

Need black dress inspo for AW24? Look no further than Selena and her stellar wardrobe.