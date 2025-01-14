The 'emotional' reason behind Love Island's Kaz Crossley’s hair transformation

Love Island: All Stars returned to our screens on Monday night with a bang. There were fiery confrontations with ex-partners and a dramatic coupling up ceremony - but when it comes to beauty, islander Kaz Crossley made the biggest statement rocking an ash blonde pixie cut.

The reality star's short golden cut was the talk of the internet. As she appeared on screens fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their opinions. One viewer wrote: "Kaz is so beautiful her pixie cut is such a power move. Whilst another commented: "This hair suits Kaz soo much."

The last time we saw the reality star on our screens in the villa of love was in 2018, and she frequently styled her long chestnut locks in stunning updos and buns. So, seeing this bold hair transformation was a surprise to many fans.

© ITV Kaz Crossley stuns with her pixie cut in Love Island: All Stars

But after digging deeper, we discovered a more poignant reason behind her stunning cut. After struggling with alopecia, Kaz shaved her hair off and donated her tresses to Little Lady Lock, a charity that makes and provides wigs to children with hair loss.

In an 'emotional' Instagram post from last year, Kaz opened up about her story: "As you may know I went through a series of traumatic events that resulted in me developing alopecia areata, a disease where the immune system attacks hair follicles leading to hair loss," the caption read. "Through talking about this and sharing my experience, I came across a charity in the UK called @littleladylocks."

In another post, she detailed the process of donating her hair. Kaz shared with her 1.1 million followers: "Yesterday I decided to cut all my hair off- to create a wig for a little girl who needs it. I’m determined to spread awareness of this beautiful charity and hope you all see my dedication to this cause." Adding: "But it is not as simple as cutting off my hair. It costs the charity £500 to pay the wig makers to turn my hair into a wig. That’s why this charity desperately needs our help."

This remarkable move garnered a lot of praise from her online community. Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock commented under the post: "You are so beautiful and inspiring." Whilst fellow islander and Rochelle Humes' sister, Sophie Piper, commented: "Amazing!! So beautiful."

We're certainly looking forward to see how Kaz styles this chic hair style over the next few weeks in the villa.