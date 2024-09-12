Kendall Jenner shocks with major blonde hair transformation and we can't get enough

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Of all the beauty trends to slip onto our radar for the autumn/winter season, Kendall Jenner's brand-new blonde tresses were not on our 2024 cold weather bingo card.

The 28-year-old has traded out her signature dark brown locks for a warm honey-toned blonde, sharing her new look with her 291m Instagram followers.

Wearing a 90s-approved leather jacket and a retro black elasticated headband, Kendall posed with her new look and simply captioned the post "blonded."

Unlike her elder sister Kim Kardashian who has opted for icy tones for winter in the past, Kendall's iteration of blonde puts a warmer, autumn-approved twist on the 'Old Money' blonde trend that dominated this summer.

© Instagram/@kendalljenner Kendall is officially a blondie for autumn © Instagram/@kendalljenner She's fully in her retro model era

Reminiscent of Old Hollywood glamour, the trend completely took over TikTok and was embraced by celebrities like Margot Robbie, Zendaya and, of course, Sofia Richie.

Stepping fully into her retro glam era, Kendall accessorised with a think black elasticated headband - a piece that has dominated the fashion set this year.

"The thick jersey headband trend has been reinvented time and time again," says H! Fashion's Orion Scott, "Mid-last year the accessory was in the limelight after a short hiatus, brought back to life by the TikTok fashion sphere and workout girlies. Although not a new trend, it seems ‘it’ girls are donning the over-ear accessory for more formal events, using them as an outfit ingredient for appearances, performances and opulent dinner dates.

© Getty Sydney Sweeney paired a headband with a glamorous Miu Miu mini

An expert in the headband sphere, luxury brand strategist Alexandra Carello previously told H! Fashion that thick jersey headbands "evoke a 90s nostalgia that feels very of the moment right now. paired back, neutral chic is definitely one of the dominant trends this year and this accessory fits perfectly."

"It can be traced back to the 1950s," she continued "and has a lot of association with sportswear, as was seen on Jane Fonda in the 1980s, but now I believe it fits with a stealth wealth and quiet luxury aesthetic."