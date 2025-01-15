Rita Ora can't get enough of this orange itsy bitsy bikini

If, like us, you’re currently sitting in the office with multiple layers on and dreading the post-work winter walk to the tube, you may have muted most of your friend's stories who live in the southern hemisphere out of jealousy.

Though we’re a good five months out till the official start of summer, it doesn't hurt to start curating our sunshine wardrobe wishlist in anticipation.

Thankfully for us, Rita Ora is currently leading the summer trend charge while at her second home in New Zealand, and there’s one tiny bikini she can’t get enough of.

© @ritaora Rita looks absolutely glowing in the stories posted

Sharing a selection of snaps to her Instagram story on Tuesday, the Hot Right Now singer showed off her new sunkissed tan and sculpted abs while simultaneously confirming that orange swimwear is set to be major once again.

© @ritaora Itsy bitsy string bikini's are set to be major again this year

Posing for a selfie atop a towel next to a pool, Rita shared a close-up snap of her itsy bitsy bikini, captioning the photo “i love this bikini”. Never not without some sort of accessory (most recently a fluffy blue Fendi bag) the songwriter styled her sun-soaking ensemble with a simple diamond and gold pendant necklace.

Itsy bitsy bikinis were by far the most favourite swimwear choice of 2024; by the looks of it, they’re not going anywhere soon.

Throughout the summer of 2024, Sydney Sweeney, Kendall Jenner, Elsa Hosk and Emily Ratajkowski were among just a few of the world's most notable names who rocked the style.

© @kyliejenner Kylies kini was similar to Ritas

Kylie in particular championed a metallic option in a similar orange hue to Rita back in April while on holiday with her sisters, proving just how infectious the colourway is for warmer weather.

Rita hasn’t yet confirmed how long she’ll be in New Zealand for, but if our calculations are correct we can only assume she’ll be down under for the remainder of summer before chasing the season back to the UK. Which means, we’re in for a whole lot more swimwear and warm-weather outfit inspo.

Let the countdown to open-toed sandal season commence.