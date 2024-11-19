Elsa Hosk's transparent double latex look is peak risquè-chic

If our calculations are correct, it seems we’re smack bang in the middle of a ‘bare all autumn.’

From Emily Ratajkowski showing off her incredible toned abs in a midriff cut-out sweater to Hailey Bieber styling a faux-fur coat with nothing underneath, the fashion set is all about risqué attire this season.

The latest It-Girl to jump on the not-so-practical cold weather trend is Swedish model, mother and entrepreneur, Elsa Hosk.

© @hoskelsa Elsa proved just how chic a latex twinset can be

Never one to skimp on style (no matter the temperature) the former Victoria’s Secret Angel shared a series of stylish snaps to her Instagram on Monday night, leaving little to the imagination.

Opting for a double latex Alaïa look, Elsa paired a grey knee-length skirt with a skin-tight nude-toned longsleeve bodysuit, the sculptural set fitting her toned physique like a glove.

© @hoskelsa The Alaïa skirt featured sculptural detailing on the back

Keeping things chic, she paired the daring set with a set of brown leather pointed-toe pumps and wore her blonde french-girl bob in a slicked back bun style.

Latex on a whole has been major this year, worn on repeat by the likes of Maya Jama, Kim Kardashian, Rita Ora and Heidi Klum.

Maya Jama turned heads earlier this year in a fiery red plunging neckline option from Postergirl while on official Love Island hosting duties while just last month pop sensation Rita Ora donned a latex leopard print look to perform to hundreds of thousands on-stage in Japan.

© @hoskelsa The skintight look was daring yet chic

If you’re a fan of fashion you’ll know that Elsa’s name is synonymous with It-Girl fashion, her Instagram feed giving us a plethora of stylish inspiration for all occasions. When she’s not showing off her career-making face card in designer latex, the founder of Helsa Studio can usually be found championing new trends such as the button-up shirt and necktie, styling trenchcoats with nothing underneath or matching her burgundy Hermés Kelly Bag to her trousers, shoes, shirt and jacket.

Though it’s not confirmed whether or not we’ll be leaning into the ‘bare all autumn’ aesthetic, when it looks this chic, never say never…