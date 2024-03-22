Kylie Jenner just wore a skin-tight plunge-neck latex dress, but our eyes were on her bizarre shoe choice

If you have a foot phobia, avert your eyes immediately (don’t say I didn’t warn you...).

Kylie Jenner is known for donning a few show-stopping fashion items in her time, but her most recent see-through latex shoe option might just be her most daring to date.

The mother of two and youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner sisterhood stepped out yesterday in Los Angeles to promote her latest business venture, Sprinter - a new vodka soda brand that she describes as the “bubbly younger sister” to Kendall’s 818 tequila brand.

Sprinter is the newest addition to her already extensive list of brands, some of which include Khy, her self-titled ready-to-wear fashion label and Kylie Cosmetics, a beauty empire which recently debuted the 26-year-old’s first-ever fragrance.

© Getty The product placement is iconic behaviour

Ky opted for a skin-tight, black latex midi dress with a plunging neckline, and swapped out her usual Hermés Kelly for a box of the new product, which conveniently acted as both a cute accessory and a prime marketing opportunity - she really is her mother’s daughter.

© Getty A close up of Ky's bizarre shoe choice

All in all, Kylie's ensemble wasn’t anything out of the norm, but her shoes were certainly avant-garde. Her footwear choice for the night leaned into the latex vibe of her full look - she opted for a pair of sheer rubber heels so that nail polish aficionados could pretty much ID the exact shade and brand of her silver-toned pedicure.

© Getty Supportive sister Koko

As all Kardashian-Jenner launches go, the guest list boasted an array of a-list names including her besties Lauren Perez and Olivia Pierson. As for her famous family, her elder sister Khloe was the only relative in attendance, dressing to impress in a sheer black mini-dress, light denier tights, black heels, sunglasses and a striking blue mini-Kelly bag.

Although we can’t ID the shoe (yet) it begs the question, has Kylie started a new footwear wave? We’ll let you decide…