Amal Clooney with a daring bohemian fashion statement you most definitely missed
George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin arrive in Venice on September 26, 2014 in Venice, Italy. George Clooney is set to marry his lawyer fiancee Amal Alamuddin this weekend in Venice where they met. (Photo by PVS/GC Images)© GC Images

We're taking notes from her iconic jewellery looks 

Chloe Gallacher
Style Writer
2 minutes ago
When we think of Amal Clooney, we instantly think of her highly-adored wardrobe and sleek fashion sense. Her style is a blend of sophisticated elegance and contemporary chic, exuding both professionalism and glamour.

The highly educated human rights lawyer and wife of George Clooney is best known for her elegant red carpet looks and timeless sense of style, she consistently gives an effortlessly polished aesthetic. 

Though she favours tailored suits, classic dresses, she has quite the soft spot for boho style. Usually in the form of wide-brimmed hats, oversized sunnies, fringing and beaded detailing, she effortlessly blends boho chic into her elegant evening wear and everyday wardrobe. 

Amal's dress was a vintage Alexander McQueen from the SS03 collection© Getty Images
Amal's dress was a vintage Alexander McQueen from the SS03 collection

Amal gets the balance just right with her styling. Opting for timeless looks, she always puts her own personal spin and finishing touches on it to make it feel more her. From a vintage Alexander McQueen gown which oozed boho, it's more notably her statement accessories that tap into the style.

We love the simplicity of this look© Rachel Murray
We love the simplicity of this look
The bright pops of red against her pastel dress give a sleek, fun finish© FilmMagic
The bright pops of red against her pastel dress give a sleek, fun finish

She tends to opt for an oversized earring to pull her look together. At a Celebrity Fight Night Gala charity event in 2016 she attended with George, she paired her black strapless gown with a pair of gold boho-inspired Dolce & Gabbana coin chandelier earrings, giving a playful yet chic finish to her look. At her first Cannes event in 2016, she paired a pastel yellow Atelier Versace dress with a pair of bright red Cartier beaded earrings for a contrasting finish.

Nothing screams boho quite like an oversized earring© AFP via Getty Images
Nothing screams boho quite like an oversized earring

When it comes to her casual looks, whilst on holiday in Venice she paired a black and white striped dress with a pair of oversized sunnies and statement, intricate gold boho-inspired earrings. The nod to boho brings in her personal sense of style to finish off an effortlessly chic classic look. 

No matter the occasion, we can always count on Amal as being one of our go-to style icons. Whilst she doesn’t dress for trends, she does dress in a timeless, sleek fashion and one that is clearly true to her own personal style.

