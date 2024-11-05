8 Elsa Hosk-approved autumn outfits we're instantly recreating

Like it or not, the autumnal season is well and truly underwear.

Though the temperatures are dropping quicker than we can find that missing cashmere sock in our underwear drawer, it seems one famed face is embracing the season with all her might, serving up eight H! Fashion-approved autumn looks that we’re definitely going to rehash.

Sharing a selection of stylised snaps to her Instagram over the weekend, Swedish model, mother and founder of fashion empire Helsa Studios, Elsa Hosk proved just how stylish this time of year can be.

© Instagram/@hoskelsa This tonal look is perfect for autumn © Instagram/@hoskelsa Pointed-toe pumps will elevate any look

First up on the list of outfits we’re definitely going to try is a tailored suit trousers, striped Miu Miu shirt and leather jacket combination.

In a close-up image of her stylish look, Elsa accessorised her brown-hued ensemble with a patent belt, fixed with gold features, a burgundy-hued Hermés Kelly Bag and a pair of pointed-toe pumps. Sleek, comfortable and most importantly - chic.

© Instagram/@hoskelsa Brown tights are set to be everywhere this season © Instagram/@hoskelsa This look would be perfect for a decadent lunch with the girls

Next on the carousel, the former Victoria’s Secret model leaned into the sheer tights trend, styling a brown pair with a set of chequered micro mini shorts, a matching blazer and a brown ribbed knit. Leaving no stylish stone unturned, Elsa added a belt, a pair of heels and a suede bag, all in various forms of brown to complement the aforementioned.

© Instagram/@hoskelsa Double leather is peak It-Girl energy

Proving that not all outfits need be overtly-glam, Elsa paired her beloved black Miu Miu trainers with a set of leather trousers and an oversized jacket, nailing the model-off-duty aesthetic all of us so desperately yearn for.

© Instagram/@hoskelsa Suede in all forms is trending in the fashion sphere right now

Fashion lovers will know that matching co-ord sets are key when you can’t be fussed to think of what to wear. Proving exactly that, Elsa styled a pair of suede taupe-toned trousers with a matching jacket, a set of heels and her beloved Kelly bag together to create an autumnal style statement.

© Instagram/@hoskelsa Tailored blazers are a wardrobe essential in Elsa's eyes

If you’ve got a few opulent events on your November/December calendar, Elsa’s tailored cream blazer, mini skirt and matching tights combo is just the ticket. To emphasise the neutral colour block look, Elsa added a leather bag in the same shade.

© Instagram/@hoskelsa The devil is in the details

When it comes to elevating any outfit, accessories are key. To glam up a pair of grey sweatpants, Elsa added a pair of brown leather flats, a brown Hermés Birkin, an oversized leather tote in the same caramel hue and a patent Saint Laurent Clutch. Of course, her manicure also matched.

© Instagram/@hoskelsa There's clearly nothing more modish than a full brown ensemble

Keeping on the colour-blocking theme, Elsa’s next ensemble involved a selection of hot-chocolate-toned items, all of which when paired together look chicer than chic. Styling a pair of high-waisted trousers, cinched at the waist with a leather belt, a button-up shirt and long leather gloves together, Elsa paid homage to her stylish Scandinavian roots.

© Instagram/@hoskelsa Simple yet stylish

If you’re still stuck for ideas, the last outfit on Elsa’s AW24 rotation is a classic trench coat look - worn with nothing underneath and cinched at the waist with a belt. Minimal yet maximal in covetability.