Sydney Sweeney is a lakeside vision in chocolate bikini

When she’s not frolicking on set in Hollywood or jetting off to Paris for fashion week, Sydney Sweeney can be found relaxing lakeside.

The American actress is a keen wake boarder, adding another string to her multifaceted bow of talents.

On Thursday, the Euphoria star marked the end of the year by sharing a wholesome round-up of her top 2024 moments - featuring some stunning swimwear we’re eying up for summer.

© @sydneysweeney The actress kicked back in a chocolate swim set

In the first image from the carousel, Sydney posed on a jet ski sporting a chocolate bikini, complete with a halterneck ensign and matching bottoms. She wore her sandy hair down loose in natural beach waves and accessorised with some rounded black sunglasses.

Captioning the image: “The last few days of 2024 will forever be some of my favourite,” Sydney reflected on her time away from set, which included kicking back with friends and her fiancé Jonathan Davino. Other images included in the post spanned stylish mirror selfies, 1920s-themed flapper parties and karaoke nights out.

© @sydneysweeney Sydney's social media is a stylish source of swimwear inspo

The beloved actress owns a plethora of must-see bikinis, never failing to keep her loyal fashion followers inspired on the swimwear front.

Last month, the 27-year-old took once again took the opportunity to reminisce about her year, sharing BTS clips from her hit film Anyone But You. Sydney shared a video of herself lounging on a sun bed, sporting a sweet cream-coloured bikini peppered with ditsy florals in tangerine and lilac tones. She wore her Malibu-style blonde hair down loose and shielded her Miu Miu campaign-fronting face from the rays with a large woven raffia sunhat.

2025 is set to be a big year for Sweeney. The actress’ latest project is set to hit screens sometime during the year, although we don’t know the exact date as of yet. The story follows that of Christy Martin, popularly known as ‘The Coal Miner's Daughter,’ who remains a pioneering figure in women's boxing. She gained prominence in the nineties, becoming one of the first women to achieve mainstream recognition in the sport.