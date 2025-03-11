Jessica Alba champions a new sheer lace tights trend for 2025

Just when we thought we could finally retire our fluffy coats and cosy jumpers, Mother Nature chimed in on the group chat with a disappointing, “Sorry, not just yet.”

Though the brief whiff of summer sun was very much appreciated (and needed), one saving grace in all of it is that we can adopt Jessica Alba’s new tight trend.

Forever a fashionable face, the American actress, businesswoman, and entrepreneur proved her sartorial style game on the world stage on Monday afternoon, spotted out and about during Paris Fashion Week at the Gabriela Hearst show.

© Getty Images The monochrome look was chicer than chic

For the star-studded occasion, Jessica donned a full look from the Uruguayan fashion house while simultaneously sporting fashion’s newest, most daring trend- wearing a coat with nothing underneath.

Wearing a sleek, fitted white overcoat as a dress, the 43-year-old let all emphasis be on her dreamy, sheer lace tights.

© Getty Images Statement tights continue to reign supreme in the fashion world

Jessica’s particular tights are the ‘Chorley Tights in Black Recycled Polyester Lace’ from the brand, and they currently retail online for £215. Made from an 80% Polyamide and 20% Elastane and adorned with an intricate and artistic floral lace design, the hosiery style is, by far, a statement.

Sheer tights on a whole, whatever their denier, have been a fan favourite amongst fashion lovers for autumn and winter, especially lacey options.

© @victoriabeckham VB styles her favourite tights with all outfits © Corbis via Getty Images Alexa Chung's white pair are peak It-Girl

For Valentine’s Day earlier this year, Victoria Beckham reminded us just how chic the style can be, promoting her £95 monogram option via her Instagram and styling them with a black blazer mini dress.

Just a few days ago, It-Girl Alexa Chung championed a white lace pair with strappy heels and a fluffy coat to attend the Valentino show during PFW.

Kristina Falke, international PR Director of hosiery brand Falke, previously told H! Fashion that “With black dresses and black tights with a pattern, you look different. It looks interesting.”

Something Jessica Alba can clearly attest to.