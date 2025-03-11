Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Jessica Alba champions a new sheer lace tights trend for 2025
Digital Cover fashion-trends© Corbis via Getty Images

Jessica Alba champions a new sheer lace tights trend for 2025

The American actress joins Victoria Beckham and Alexa Chung in making lace tights fashion's most beloved acessory

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Just when we thought we could finally retire our fluffy coats and cosy jumpers, Mother Nature chimed in on the group chat with a disappointing, “Sorry, not just yet.” 

Though the brief whiff of summer sun was very much appreciated (and needed), one saving grace in all of it is that we can adopt Jessica Alba’s new tight trend. 

Forever a fashionable face, the American actress, businesswoman, and entrepreneur proved her sartorial style game on the world stage on Monday afternoon, spotted out and about during Paris Fashion Week at the Gabriela Hearst show. 

Jessica Alba attends the Gabriela Hearst Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week© Getty Images
The monochrome look was chicer than chic

For the star-studded occasion, Jessica donned a full look from the Uruguayan fashion house while simultaneously sporting fashion’s newest, most daring trend- wearing a coat with nothing underneath. 

Wearing a sleek, fitted white overcoat as a dress, the 43-year-old let all emphasis be on her dreamy, sheer lace tights. 

Jessica Alba attends the Gabriela Hearst Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week© Getty Images
Statement tights continue to reign supreme in the fashion world

Jessica’s particular tights are the ‘Chorley Tights in Black Recycled Polyester Lace’ from the brand, and they currently retail online for £215. Made from an 80% Polyamide and 20% Elastane and adorned with an intricate and artistic floral lace design, the hosiery style is, by far, a statement. 

Sheer tights on a whole, whatever their denier, have been a fan favourite amongst fashion lovers for autumn and winter, especially lacey options. 

Victoria Beckham poses for a photo in a sleek suiting option and lace tights© @victoriabeckham
VB styles her favourite tights with all outfits
Alexa Chung attends the Valentino Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 09, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)© Corbis via Getty Images
Alexa Chung's white pair are peak It-Girl

For Valentine’s Day earlier this year, Victoria Beckham reminded us just how chic the style can be, promoting her £95 monogram option via her Instagram and styling them with a black blazer mini dress. 

Just a few days ago, It-Girl Alexa Chung championed a white lace pair with strappy heels and a fluffy coat to attend the Valentino show during PFW.

Kristina Falke, international PR Director of hosiery brand Falke, previously told H! Fashion that “With black dresses and black tights with a pattern, you look different. It looks interesting.” 

Something Jessica Alba can clearly attest to.

