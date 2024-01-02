Nicola Peltz's NYE outfit featured the biggest fashion trend of the season

Start the year like you mean to go on and enter 2024 with a bang. That's the general New Year's Eve outfit vibe, right?

Nicola Peltz nailed the assignment, and she just posted the stylish snaps to prove it.

The Welcome To Chippendales star looked every inch the It-girl at a New Year's bash alongside her husband of nearly two years, Brooklyn Beckham.

The couple seemed in excellent spirits, looking excited to welcome in the New Year together, but what caught our eye above all else was not their jubilant smiles, but Nicola's first-rate 'fit.

The 28-year-old rocked a semi-sheer mesh mini, adorned with reflective, Art Deco-esque adornments.

© Instagram / @nicolaannepeltzbeckham Nicola's dress featured glitzy bows

In a post shared on Instagram with her 3.1m followers, the actress marked the occasion with a heartfelt caption: "Happy new year! i hope all your dreams come true [wing, magic wand, glitter, champagne, white heart emojis]."

Her dress captured the party mood perfectly, glinting in the light and invoking in us some serious embellishment envy.

Nicola even hopped on one of the biggest fashion trends of the moment with her NYE look, although her tribute was actually super subtle.

Bows are everyone's party trend obsession right now, and the actress presented her own take, not by leaning into 'Big Bow Energy', but by dialling up the glitz factor.

Delicate, rhinestone-studded versions of the fashion set favourite featured on Nicola's dress where the thin straps met the neckline, and we couldn't help but applaud.

New Year's Eve is all about the dazzle, and the contemporary It-girl found a way to incorporate bows into her outfit and keep things coquettish and cool rather than cutesy.

Here's to a year of more Nicola Peltz-approved style hacks…