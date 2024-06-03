Jennifer Lawrence just nailed the 'mob wife aesthetic' at Drummond Castle in Scotland

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Jennifer Lawrence nailed the 'mob wife aesthetic' at Dior's 2025 Cruise show in Scotland, serving a look that screamed confidence, glamour, and undeniable prowess.

Mob wives are all about commanding attention, and Lawrence's ensemble did just that, proving why this 2024 trend is still scorching hot.

In a luscious leopard print coat, Lawrence exuded pure power. The outerwear, cinched at the waist with a black Dior belt, perfectly balanced boldness and sophistication. Underneath, she kept it effortlessly chic with a white tank top featuring a subtle Dior logo—because even mob wives need a touch of casual elegance.

© Andrew Milligan - PA Images Jennifer Lawrence attended the Dior Cruise 2025 show at Drummond Castle in Perthshire

Dark, high-waisted jeans added a modern twist, grounding her opulent look and giving a nod to vintage style. Wide-leg denim? Always a win for mixing practicality with panache. Her sleek black pointed-toe heels elongated her legs, making her stride as fierce as her outfit.

MORE: Why the 'Mob Wife' aesthetic has taken over from 'Clean Girl'

RELATED: I tried fashion's most popular pattern- leopard print, and now I can’t stop wearing it

Lawrence’s accessories were on point. She sported a classic black quilted Dior handbag, a structured beauty with gold hardware that whispered timeless elegance. Oversized black sunglasses added a mysterious flair, because what's a mafia don without a little intrigue? Her hair, slicked back and parted in the middle, held back with a chic Alice band let her outfit take centre stage.

© Andrew Milligan - PA Images 'Mob wife' never looked so chic

Makeup was kept minimal yet striking—subtle smoky eyes and perfectly groomed brows for that smouldering gaze, and nude lips to balance the dramatic elements of her look. Depop's data confirms Lawrence’s sartorial instincts. Searches for leopard print spiked by 213% earlier this year, gold hoop earrings by 70%, and faux fur coats by 18%. "Combined with this year being The Sopranos’ 25th anniversary and fueled by streaming platform releases, we’re seeing Gen-Z audiences taking an interest in Italian mob/mafia stories from the '70s and '80s that are being retold for a generation that did not experience it," a spokesperson for Depop told Hello! Fashion.

MORE: Victoria Beckham is 'the original Mob Wife'

RELATED: Jennifer Lawrence exudes It-girl sophistication at Dior in plunge waistcoat

In the picturesque setting of Drummond Castle, Jennifer Lawrence embodied the 'mob wife aesthetic' with style and sass, proving why she's a fashion icon and making a powerful statement that this trend is here to stay. Move over, Sopranos—Lawrence is in the house, and she's not backing down!