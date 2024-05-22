The Last of Us season 2: Everything we know from plot details and cast to release date speculation

Since The Last of Us was renewed for a second season in January last year, we've been counting down the days until the hit post-apocalyptic drama returns to our screens.

The series, which is an adaptation of NaughtyDog's 2013 PlayStation video game, follows hardened survivor Joel, who is tasked with escorting 14-year-old Ellie across America, which has become over-run with zombies following a fungus outbreak.

As filming on series continues, find out everything we know about season two, including plot details, new cast members and when it will be released.

Who stars in The Last of Us season 2? Meet the cast

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey will, of course, reprise their roles, with the former returning as hardened survivor Joel and the latter as teenager Ellie.

The new episodes will also introduce Booksmart and Dopesick star Kaitlyn Dever as new character Abby, a "skilled soldier whose black-and-white view of the world is challenged as she seeks vengeance for those she loved".

Kaitlyn Dever has joined the cast

Young Mazino, who is known for his role in Netflix's Beef, has also joined the cast as Jesse, a "pillar of his community who puts everyone else’s needs before his own, sometimes at terrible cost".

Meanwhile, Isabela Marced (Madame Webb) will portray Dina, Ellie's new love interest and Jesse's ex-girlfriend. "Dina is warm, brilliant, wild, funny, moral, dangerous and instantly lovable," said Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, the show's co-creators, writers, executive producers and directors.

Bella Ramsey will reprise her role as Ellie in series two

Fans can also expect to see Gabriel Luna as Joel's younger brother Tommy, while Rutina Wesley will be back as Maria.

What is The Last of Us season 2 about? Plot details

While season two plot details have been kept under wraps so far, the new episodes will draw on The Last of Us Part II video game and will be set in Vancouver.

We also know that series two will explore Ellie's romance with Dina.

The new season is expected in 2025

Pedro Pascal shared an insight into the new series while chatting with Deadline back in February, when production began. "It's sort of awe-inspiring the kind of focus and dedication that everyone has going into season 2," he said.

"It's incredible to be back home with them and creatively and everybody, our entire crew, they’re working harder than I could even imagine, even harder than our first season which is close to impossible," he continued before going on to add: "Stepping into those boots again, it feels strangely brand new. I've never done anything like this before that has such original authorship before I ever got to it."

The new series draws on Part II of the video game

The Last of Us season 2 release date

An official release date has yet to be confirmed, but it's expected that the show will return in the first half of 2025.