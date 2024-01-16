Inside Pedro Pascal's relationship with actress sister Lux Pascal, and his other impressive siblings

Pedro Pascal, of course, has been a total scene-stealer this first week of awards season, during which he has celebrated nominations for his impactful role in The Last of Us.

However – while his heartthrob looks and even custom slings for his recently injured shoulder have definitely garnered attention – for the Emmys on Monday night, he shared the spotlight with his sister, Lux Pascal.

While the Game of Thrones alum, 48, has always been largely private about his personal life, he hasn't shied away from heartfelt, public shout-outs to his family. Below, read all there is to know about Lux, plus Pedro's two other siblings.

Who is Pedro Pascal's sister Lux?

Lux, 31, is Pedro's youngest sister, and like her brother, she is also an actress. She graduated from Juilliard in 2023 with an MFA in acting, and has had roles in The Prince (2019), Invisible Heroes (2019), and Chilean drama series Los 80 (The 80s), which ran from 2008 to 2014.

In 2021, Lux came out as transgender, and she has been vocal about her experience, her older brother's support, and issues concerning the LGBTQIA+ community ever since.

She has reportedly been in a relationship with fellow Chilean actor José Antonio Raffo since 2011.

© Getty Pedro and Lux at HBO's post-Emmys party

How has Pedro Pascal supported his sister Lux?

When Lux came out as transgender in 2021, Pedro shared a tribute to her on Instagram along with her cover on Ya, a Chilean magazine, and wrote: "Mi hermana, mi corazón, nuestra Lux," which translates to: "My sister, my heart, our Lux."

In the magazine spread publicly detailing her transition journey, Lux credited her older brother as being an "important part" of it, and recalled: "When I officially told him about my transition through FaceTime, he asked me how I felt… because I remember that he was worried," adding: "I told him, 'I'm happy.' And his answer was: 'Perfect, this is incredible.'"

Pedro also told Esquire last year: "I wouldn't want to speak on her behalf… but she is and has always been one of the most powerful people and personalities I've ever known. My protective side is lethal, but I need her more than she needs me."

© Getty The actor has also stepped out on the red carpet with his older sister Javiera

Who are Pedro Pascal's other siblings besides Lux?

Aside from little sister Lux, Pedro also has an older sister, Javiera Balmaceda, 50, and a younger brother, Nicolás Balmaceda, 36.

Similarly to Pedro, Javiera is also in the entertainment industry, working as head of local originals for Spanish-speaking Latin America for Amazon Studios. Pedro had his sister Javiera by his side at the 2023 Oscars, where the Amazon-produced film Argentina, 1985 was nominated for best international feature.

As for the second to youngest Pascal sibling, Nicolás isn't involved in the entertainment industry, and is instead pursuing a career in medicine. In 2019, though Pedro joked his older brother "hates attention," he gave him a birthday shout-out on Instagram, in which he revealed he was in the midst of getting a PhD in pediatric neurology.

Where is Pedro Pascal's family from?

Pedro's parents, Verónica Pascal and José Balmaceda, are originally from Chile. Pedro was only nine months old when the family fled the country and sought refuge in Denmark, and later Texas and California, for their involvement in the opposition movement against Augusto Pinochet (Chile's head of state from 1973 to 1990) and his military dictatorship.

His dad worked as a fertility doctor, while his mother – who was the niece of Andrés Pascal Allende, nephew of Salvador Allende and leader of Chile's Revolutionary Left Movement – was a child psychologist. She died of suicide in 2000, after which Pedro changed his name from José Pedro Balmaceda Pascal to Pedro Pascal.

