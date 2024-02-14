These designer-inspired M&S loafers get me nothing but compliments – and my friends can’t get over the price

We’re calling this time of year loafer season, y'know the time when it’s too warm for winter boots but too wet for a flimsy ballet flat or Mary Jane. And in the quest to find a comfortable loafer, I turned to Marks & Spencer’s trending pair – and I’ve not looked back since.

Possibly the best £55/$69.99 I’ve spent in 2024, I get constant compliments when I wear these M&S loafers, with one friend dubbing them “the chicest shoes on the high street” and another asking if they’re from Chloé (spoiler: they’re not but they do kind of look like the £650 Marcie leather loafers, don't you think?). Who am I to argue?

If you haven’t dabbled in a loafer, let this be the pair to turn you onto the flat shoe. They look stylish with jeans (my go-to), smart with wool trousers and cute with tights and silky skirts. The coolest way to wear loafers right now is with a jean or skirt and a sock; red if you’re feeling daring or white if you’re not.

M&S Loafers Pros & Cons Pros: Stylish – Some even say they look designer

Affordability - £55 is a great price for a pair of leather shoes

Sizes – These come in sizes 3-8, plus in half sizes

Width – Generously wide Cons Stiff leather – Takes a few wears to wear them in

Width – The width could be a con for you narrow footed gals, as they are generous in width

Shine - They're not quite as shiny as the pictures show, and does dull after a few wears

These are the dream for this sock and jean look, with their round toe and gold chain accent. I’ve been wearing them for weeks now, and in person, they’re a little less shiny than in the picture but for me, that’s a plus.

I reviewed the Marks & Spencer black chunky loafers

The slip-on design is easy to wear, and for wider feet like mine, they don’t pinch at the sides. I bought my regular size, a 6, and I’d say they’re true to size. One thing to note, which is often the case with leather shoes, is that they do need breaking in. For me, it was the back heel that stayed quite rigid for the first few wears and I had to nip to my nearest Boots to buy some gel heel cushions to soften the blow.



The low heel mirrors the look of a designer loafer, and the Insolia Flex® technology (a staple of M&S shoes) does make them super comfy – apparently, they have antibacterial padding too, a great addition for a shoe that you often wear sans socks. I can walk for ages in mine, and I honestly do think they’re one of the easiest to style shoes in my wardrobe.

I’m not one for heels, but these give my jeans and a cardigan a smart finish – when I add a blazer, I’m feeling pretty Parisian. These loafers have proven popular at M&S, both in-store and online. When I visited my local M&S, sizes were limited in person and they keep going out of stock in some sizes online – that’s how popular they are.

And I’m not alone in loving these loafers. Shoppers call them “super comfortable” and “very polished”. One said they “look far more expensive than they are” and I have to agree – the compliments I get often centre on how people can’t believe they’re from the high street.

Influencer Isabelle Hartmann is a masterclass in loafers and socks style

Final verdict: Are M&S’ black loafers worth the spend?

A big fat yes from me. When in doubt, I’ve turned to these loafers since I bought them as they’re smart, stylish and comfy. They seem to have longevity too, and haven’t worn much despite wearing them upwards of 10 times. The sole is still intact, the shine is a little duller but perhaps a clean would shine that back up. I’m certain they’re going to see me through spring, and after a brief hibernation for summer, I’ll definitely be bringing them back out for autumn. I’m calling them a high street classic.