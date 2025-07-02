Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Sydney Sweeney's sultry satin lingerie mini dress is dreamier than ever
Sydney Sweeney poses in a baby blue gown© @sydneysweeney

The Hollywood heavyweight turned to her lingerie collection for a wholesome Instagram photoshoot

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
According to the A-list fashion set, it’s officially a luxe lingerie summer. 

The latest style muse to jump on the sultry yet ethereal aesthetic, and nailing it to perfection no less, is everyone's favourite blonde bombshell, Sydney Sweeney

Posting to her Instagram on Tuesday afternoon, the Euphoria actress can be seen taking some downtime, frolicking barefoot with her model friend Amélie Tremblay at a lavish estate somewhere sunny. 

Sydney Sweeney poses on the grass wearing a lingerie slip dress© @sydneysweeney
Sydney is coining it a lingerie summer

Obviously, the only outfit for the occasion is a silky satin lace-trimmed slip mini dress. 

Sydney Sweeney poses on the grass wearing a lingerie slip dress© @sydneysweeney
The top of the ensemble featured delicate lace detailing

Posing for a selection of candid snaps on a manicured green lawn, Sydney and her lingerie look oozed dainty fairy energy in a way the hardcore Tumblr obsessives of 2007 can appreciate. 

Sydney Sweeney poses on the grass wearing a lingerie slip dress© @sydneysweeney
Sydney was all smiles for the Instagram photoshoot

Leaning into the ‘less is more’ aesthetic, Sydney wore the ivory-toned mini, which featured an elasticated waist belt accent over a peach-toned one-piece swimsuit and not much else. 

Trading in her usual sleek, softly waved blowout for a messy, windswept style, Sydney left her long blonde locks out, her curtain bangs framing her career-defining facecard. 

Bella Hadid and DevonCarlson pose for a picture in babydoll mini dresses© @bellahadid
Bella loves a sheer moment

In the past few weeks, lingerie as outerwear has been a firm favourite amongst those most stylish, Millie Bobby Brown, Bella Hadid and Rihanna all sporting various versions of sheer baby doll dresses and lace-trimmed slips. 

Sydney’s laid-back holiday look comes just days after a weekend in full glam. The 27-year-old joined the likes of Kylie Jenner, Orlando Bloom and Queen Rania to celebrate Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez tying the knot in Venice over the weekend. 

Sydney Sweeney wearing a sheer black lace Galia Lahav gown with a corseted bodice and voluminous tulle accents, posing elegantly in a vintage-style room.© Molly Dickson
Sydney's incredible dress hailed from Galia Lahav

As expected, Sydney went all out for the wedding weekend of the moment, dressing to impress in a sheer lace peplum black gown from Galia Lahav. 

All in all, if Sydney, Rihanna, Bella and Millie are all championing a trend, you bet your bottom dollar we’ll be following suit.

