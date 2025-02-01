Inside Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi's extravagant lifestyle as she turns seven

Stormi Webster may only be seven, but the daughter of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott is already solidifying her status as an icon in her own right. From sitting front row at Jacquemus to emerging from a private plane draped in glittering rhinestones courtesy of a $2,295 Dolce & Gabbana dress, Kris Jenner’s granddaughter is living proof that the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.

© Getty Images Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster attened the Jacquemus fashion show

Ahead of her milestone birthday, Stormi enjoyed a luxurious getaway to Aspen with her mom and auntie, Kendall Jenner. Kylie's daughter undoubtedly indulged in her love for snowboarding and has become a natural since she first attempted the sport in Park City, Utah, when she was just one year old in 2019.

Not only does Stormi have access to her mom's designer-studded closet, overflowing with Hermes Birkins, Chanel Classic Flaps, and rare accessories, but the seven-year-old also gets to enjoy lavish gifts from her doting grandmother.

© Matt Winkelmeyer Kylie Jenner with her daughter Stormi Webster

Kris Jenner spoiled her granddaughter on Christmas Day in 2019 when she gifted her a stunning playhouse that was an exact replica of the one Kylie had growing up.

From trips to Disneyland to a Hello Kitty-themed sleepover birthday party, HELLO! takes a look inside Stormi's extravagant life.

© Instagram Birthday party Stormi has had some pretty major birthday bashes over the years. Who could forget her full-scale amusement park party called “Stormiworld” for her first birthday? Guests entered the party through a giant Stormi head and were treated with a giant slide, a bubble room, and mini pizzas in Louis Vuitton-inspired packages. However, for her birthday this year, Stormi chose a Hello Kitty-themed sleepover party. Kylie showed off the stunning arrangement of pink and purple Hello Kitty balloons, tote bags, and blankets. The mansion was decked out with pink lanterns and even a special edition Monopoly game board was spotted. A tent sat in the center of the room and was completed with matching sleeping bags and toiletries. Kylie installed a tea party table adorned with gold chairs and a pristine floral arrangement. Themed snacks included starburst candies, strawberries, pretzels, and Hello Kitty waffles.

© Getty Images Gracing Paris Fashion Week When Stormi stepped out in Paris for Haute Couture Fashion Week in January 2019, it was clear – her destiny as a future style muse had already been sealed. At the Valentino Haute Couture show, a then-five-year-old Stormi made her Fashion Week debut alongside her beauty mogul mom in matching all-black ensembles. The Old-Hollywood-inspired gowns were courtesy of the Italian fashion house. Kylie donned a figure-hugging bandeau dress that featured a floor-grazing hemline. The look was enhanced by a touch of drama from a feather cape and black sunglasses. Stormi was the spitting image of her mom in a black long-sleeved dress teamed with patent Mary Janes and a mini purse. A few days later the duo were spotted on the front row at the Jacquemus show in coordinated red outfits. Kylie wore look number 33 which featured a bold crimson waist-cinching minidress adorned with draping details and sharp ’80s-style shoulders. Stormi's outfit was inspired by look 21 and featured a T-shirt layered with a sweater slung over the shoulders. The top was teamed with high-waisted pleated leather trousers and a leather top-handle bag.