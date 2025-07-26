Harper Beckham's style departure in psychedelic sundress and mum Victoria's accessory

Harper Beckham showed no signs of disappointment about missing out on a reunion with her eldest brother, Brooklyn, as she holidayed in St. Tropez with the rest of her family.

David and Victoria Beckham's daughter was pictured smiling as she posed for a selfie with Romeo during a boat trip, ditching her traditional attire for a more colourful, summery wardrobe. The 14-year-old has favoured loose satin slip dresses over the past year, turning to her mother Victoria Beckham's eponymous collection for endless choices.

In a departure from her usual style, Harper opted for a strapless sundress in pretty pastel blues with white oversized polka dots and a geometric, psychedelic swirl print.

Matching her manicure to her dress, Harper showed off her baby blue nails as she made a peace sign to the camera. Meanwhile, her brother looked relaxed in a Brazil jersey.

After he posted the photo on Instagram, Victoria was among the first to spot Harper's structured brown handbag, which she revealed she had borrowed from her mother's wardrobe!

"That bag looks familiar Harper," the fashion designer joked in the comments, and fans replied: "All her mama bags are hers as well," and: "The joys of teenage daughters."

Missed reunions

The Beckhams' holiday in St Tropez on the Côte d'Azur takes place just one week after Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz were spotted strolling around the celebrity hotspot and enjoying boat trips.

However, the full Beckham clan – who are reportedly in the middle of a "feud" – did not appear to have a reunion. At the time, Brooklyn's younger brothers posted about being at their parents' enormous $60 million pad on Miami Beach's North Bay Road.

By the time they flew to St Tropez, the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham, 26, had jetted back to the US to celebrate Nicola's father's birthday.

In photos of Brooklyn with Nicola's siblings and father Nelson, Nicola gushed: "Happy birthday dad! I am so lucky to be your daughter, you’re the most loving and supportive father I could ever dream of.

"I love you more than I could ever begin to express - you’re the wind beneath my wings… thank you for always being there for us - our constant love and support."

Family rift

Brooklyn's attendance at the party comes after he failed to mark his own father, David's, 50th birthday in May.

At the time, Laura Benjamin, HELLO!'s News Director, reported on the famous family's ongoing "rift".

"Despite flying into London during the week David turned 50, they failed to show up at any of several events planned to mark his big day, leaving the whole family upset and disappointed and their apparent rift now clear to see," Laura wrote.

"Brooklyn’s hurt them. It hurts them that he’s aired their dirty laundry, but David will not let this continue for much longer. He wants to put everyone in a room together – they need to iron this out now or nothing is going to change."

Birthday post

However, Brooklyn did break his silence to mark his sister Harper's 14th birthday on 10 July.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the entrepreneur shared a photograph of himself, Nicola and Harper at Victoria Beckham's show during Paris Fashion Week.

He wrote: "Happy birthday Harper we love u x."