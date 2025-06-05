Meghan Markle's chic straw hats are trending & I know where to shop them

It could be a coincidence, but I’m seeing Meghan Markle’s signature straw sun hats everywhere this season - I think the Duchess of Sussex, who has been wearing the chic beach hats for years, has contributed to this major summer trend. She's been ahead of the curve for years.

When it comes to fashion, Prince Harry’s wife really loves the pared down classics, and the timeless wide-brimmed beach hat is a must-have in her closet. She's worn them everywhere from visits abroad, to her Netflix series (well, both of them) and on Instagram, too.

AT A GLANCE Meghan Markle has worn straw sun hat brands by Cuyana, Janessa Leoné, Hannia Char and Sarah Bray for events, on Instagram and in Netflix series.

The Duchess of Sussex's straw hat collection includes the Cuyana Wide Brim Ecuador hat, which is still available to shop

I found lookalike Duchess Meghan-style sun hats at H&M, COS, Amazon and Revolve.

If you really want to channel Duchess Meghan you can start by shopping her favorite hat brands, like Cuyana, Janessa Leoné, Hannia Char and Sarah Bray. I’ve tracked down not just Mrs Sussex’s faves that are still in stock, but also some lookalikes that you can shop if you want to copy her look for a lot less.

© Netflix / Courtesy of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Meghan's straw hats are part of her signature style, whether at home in her garden, on vacay or at public events

Meghan Markle's Cuyana hats

Duchess Meghan often wears hats by Cuyana, the female-owned fair trade label which promotes a “fewer, better” lifestyle. And if you're a UK reader wondering... yes, the brand ships to you, too! Cuyana offers international shipping for $35, but note that duties and VAT will be collected at the time of checkout.

EXACT MATCH: Cuyana Wide Brim Ecuador Hat © Cuyana $148 at Cuyana

She wore the Cuyana 'Ecuador' hat - a white Panama-style look she loves - for a March 2025 International Women's Day Instagram Post. She also wore the natural wide-brimmed style version, above, for her 2025 interview with People.

You can also get that exact Cuyana style for less in a slightly different shade, Honey, for $98 on sale.

We know Mrs Sussex has long been a fan of the sustainable brand - for the Fourth of July back in 2022, Meghan took a family trip with Prince Harry to Wyoming, where the Duchess kept the sun out of her eyes with a gorgeous chocolate-hued wide brimmed Cuyana hat.

Meghan Markle's Janessa Leoné straw hats

© Netflix Duchess Meghan wore a Janessa Leoné hat during the Harry & Meghan Netflix special

Meghan can't get enough of the straw beach hats by Janessa Leoné, where you can shop a Meghan Markle-style hat from about $150. And it has a celebrity following - Anne Hathaway, Sofia Richie, Eva Longoria, Gwyneth Paltrow are also fans.

She owns at least five of them by my count - the Janine as well as the Michon, a packable straw large fedora style with a leather band, the Eleanor, a light-colored straw with contrast band, the natural wheat 'Serena' hat, seen above, and the raffia ‘Sammy’ hat - and that’s just the ones she’s worn in public.

Unfortunately Meghan’s exact Janessa Leoné hats are no longer available on the site, but you can still shop a similar look from the brand:

Janessa Leone Tinsley hat © Janessa Leoné $287 at Janessa Leone



The 'Tinsley' comes in sizes S to XL (although be advised it runs large), is made from natural raffia straw and is meant for year-round wear and travel.

© Instagram / meghan Meghan wore her hat while gardening during a clip she posted to Instagram in March

Shop the best lookalikes - including Janessa Leoné & Cuyana lookalikes

© Nordstrom, COS, H&M Left to right: Brixton 'Joanna' hat, COS, H&M

If you're looking for dupes for Meghan Markle's straw sun hats, I'll start off with the Brixton 'Joanna' hat, $65 / £61, with an elegant black band, which I think is such a good likeness to Meghan's style. Made from straw, it provides UPF 50+ sun protection and features an adjustable interior strap for a custom fit.

COS also does a really chic look - the minimalist wide-brim straw hat, $99 / £65 is one I could see Meghan wearing. Although it comes in two sizes it is selling out fast, so I'd grab it now if you want it! H&M has also entered the chat with a bucket-style straw hat, $19.99 / £14.99 in a red-brown hue - I've included it because Meghan is known to wear brown straw hats, too. And it's so affordable!

You can also find a grosgrain trimmed straw hat at & Other Stories, $42 / £32.

How to style a Meghan-inspired straw hat

© Getty Images Meghan wore a white straw hat by Hannia Char during a visit to Colombia

I'm not surprised Meghan loves these hats, they're really the quintessential summer accessory that combines practicality - much-needed sun protection! - with a breezy elegance perfect for hot and sunny days.

But how to style a Duchess-worthy straw hat? First of all, every look on this page would look amazing with Meghan's budget-friendly linen dress. But outside of that, you'd really need to think about what activities you'll be doing.

© Netflix Prince Harry and Meghan, who wears a stylish brown sun hat

For gardening or playing with the kids, get inspired by the Duchess and team the hat with straight-cut jeans, comfy Meghan-loved Crocs and a royal-approved linen chambray shirt for a day in the sunshine.

Poolside glamour? It's time to get out your The White Lotus inspired kaftan, a chic swimsuit and some designer (or designer dupe!) sunglasses to lounge in style.

For sunshine in the city, wearing the dress with woven sandals, a raffia bag and a floral midi dress gives European holiday vibes, or slip into your bikini and SPF at the beach and complete your look - and your sun protection - with your stylish new hat.