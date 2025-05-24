Kylie Jenner debuts bold new hair transformation – and she looks exactly like this Hollywood star

Kylie Jenner’s style mood this season? Pure ’90s blonde bombshell – and we’re absolutely not mad about it. After channeling Claudia Schiffer in a red-hot Chanel bikini earlier this month, Kylie’s latest style muse is none other than Pamela Anderson.

The 27-year-old debuted her latest new look in a promotional clip for her clothing brand Khy. In the video, Kylie wears a fiery red halter dress adorned with metal stud detailing. The fashion founder's dyed blonde locks were swept back into a messy updo with curly face-framing tendrils reminiscent of the Baywatch actress's iconic '90s hairdo.

© Khy Kylie unveiled her new blonde locks

Inspired by Pamela's soft glam makeup looks, Kylie kept her complextion natural and radiant with a muted look enhanced by a bronze shimmery eye, a pinch of blush, and a nude-stained lip.

In the video, the star rests her chin in her hand, looking bored as she sits at a table in a hotel room. With a flick of her hand, Kylie casually pushes a glass of wine off the table’s edge, sending it crashing to the floor and staining the carpet. She then lifts a set of car keys, featuring a bold red key holder emblazoned with 'Khy' in white.

The Instagram caption read: "something's coming.."

© Getty Images Kylie references Pamela Anderson's iconic '90s hairstyle

Kylie launched her clothing brand back in November 2023, and it has since seen a wave of success. When it initially debuted online, customers purchased $1M worth of products in the first hour. The label is based around simple, monochromatic looks and stocks a variety of garments from evening dresses and skirts to jeans, T-shirts, and sweatpants.

Paris Fashion Week

© Getty Kylie Jenner at the Chanel Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2025 show

During Paris Fashion Week back in January, Kylie sat in the front row next to Pamela at the Chanel Haute Couture show. The Kylie Cosmetics founder donned the fashion house's signature tweed pleated mini skirt with a matching cropped jacket. Kylie slung a black Chanel cross-body bag around her bodice and oozed chic with a pair of cat-eye sunglasses.

© Getty Images Pamela opted for an all-white look

Meanwhile, the actress graced the maison's spring/summer 2025 show in an all-white ensemble. The outfit featured a poet shirt and a pair of wide-leg accordion pants, both adorned with stylish pleats. The top boasted creases along the bodice and bishop sleeves while petal appliqués adorned the frilly high neckline. The garment featured a subtle slit and elegant buttons along the back.

Pamela accessorized with a white clutch, a pair of black pumps, and oversized black sunglasses. The Hollywood star opted for her signature makeup-free complexion while her blonde locks were styled into soft waves.